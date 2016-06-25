Preview: Astros at Royals

The Houston Astros were slow out of the blocks to begin the season, but they sure have made up for lost time in a hurry. Winners of a season-high six in a row and 21 of their last 29, the visiting Astros will look to continue their rapid ascent on Saturday when they play the second contest of their three-game series versus the Kansas City Royals.

Speaking of fast starts, Houston enjoyed quite a blistering beginning in the series opener on Friday as George Springer’s grand slam highlighted a nine-run first inning en route to a convincing 13-4 victory. The former University of Connecticut product fell a double shy of the cycle and finished with five RBIs, but is 0-for-8 in his career versus Saturday starter Chris Young. While the Astros have erupted for 40 runs during their winning streak, the Royals have mustered just eight during their three-game losing skid while Friday’s setback was just their second in the last 14 at home. Kansas City could see a familiar face on Saturday with the expected return to the starting lineup of Alex Gordon, who has been sidelined by a broken bone near his right wrist.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, FOX

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Mike Fiers (5-3, 4.42 ERA) vs. Royals RH Chris Young (2-6, 5.61)

Fiers scattered four hits and struck out five in a 6-0 win over Cincinnati on Sunday to improve to 2-0 with a 2.63 ERA in his last four starts (24 innings). The 31-year-old has dropped both career regular-season outings versus Kansas City, posting a bloated 7.36 ERA while allowing the opposition to bat .326 against him. Alcides Escobar has collected multi-hit performances in four of his last five outings and is 2-for-6 in a small sample size versus Fiers.

Young has shaved a little more than a full run off his enormous ERA by sandwiching a pair of scoreless short stints around his last two strong outings. The 37-year-old allowed one run on three hits and struck out seven in six innings of a no-decision versus Detroit on Sunday. Young owns a 4-2 career mark versus Houston, although he left plenty for which to be desired following his six-run, nine-hit performance in his last encounter.

WALK-OFFS

1. Houston 2B Jose Altuve, who is riding a six-game hitting streak, has reached base in 27 consecutive contests - which is two shy of matching his career high.

2. Kansas City top prospect SS Raul Mondesi, who was suspended 50 games by Major League Baseball for violating the Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, is expected to begin a rehab assignment a Class-A Advanced Wilmington on Saturday.

3. The Astros will recall prize prospect 1B A.J. Reed from Triple-A Fresno prior to Saturday’s game. Manager A.J. Finch told reporters that Reed will be the team’s DH in his debut.

PREDICTION: Astros 4, Royals 3