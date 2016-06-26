Preview: Astros at Royals

Houston Astros right-hander Doug Fister has been singing a happy tune with victories in each of his last four starts and a career-high seven consecutive winning decisions in his last 10 outings. For all of his recent success, the 32-year-old looks to avoid yet another sour note against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday as the Astros attempt to extend their season-high winning streak in the series finale at Kauffman Stadium.

Offense has been the name of the game for Houston, which has erupted for 53 runs during its seven-game string of success - including a staggering 26 in the first two contests of this series. Jose Altuve homered among his four hits in Saturday's 13-5 victory and is riding a seven-game hitting streak while also reaching base in 28 consecutive contests to reside one shy of matching his career high. The diminutive star also went deep versus Sunday starter Ian Kennedy when the two tangled during Kansas City's 6-2 win on April 14. Alex Gordon homered on Saturday in his return from a month-long absence due to a broken bone near his right wrist.

TV: 2:15 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Doug Fister (8-3, 3.21 ERA) vs. Royals RH Ian Kennedy (5-6, 4.19)

Fister has allowed five runs and 20 hits in 26 1/3 innings during his last four starts, yielding two runs and four hits in a 10-7 triumph over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday. The veteran began a three-game skid with a dismal outing versus Kansas City on April 14, surrendering six runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings to drop to 3-7 lifetime against the Royals. Eric Hosmer belted a two-run double to highlight a five-run sixth inning in that contest and is 10-for-26 with one homer and six RBIs in his career versus Fister.

Kennedy got the better of Fister in the first encounter, highlighting his performance by retiring 14 straight batters en route to yielding just one run and two hits in seven innings to pick up the win. The 31-year-old owns an impressive 3-0 record with a rail-thin 0.92 ERA in three starts versus the Astros. Signed to a five-year, $70 million deal in January, Kennedy hasn't pitched as well of late as he surrendered two more homers in a 2-1 loss to the New York Mets on Tuesday and a total of 10 while going 1-3 over his last four outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Houston SS Carlos Correa is 8-for-20 with three homers, nine RBIs and six runs scored during his five-game hitting streak.

2. Kansas City 2B Whit Merrifield has hit safely in 28 of his 32 contests since being recalled from Triple-A Omaha on May 18.

3. Astros 1B Marwin Gonzalez has driven in four runs and scored six times during his five-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Royals 4, Astros 3