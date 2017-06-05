Preview: Astros at Royals

The Houston Astros needed only 57 games this season to do something they never had done in their 55-year history - establish a division lead greater than 13 games. Already off to the best start in club history and sitting on the largest division lead in the majors, the Astros take aim at another team record Monday as they seek an 11th straight road victory when they begin a four-game series against the Kansas City Royals.

Houston (41-16) cruised to its 10th straight win - both away from home and overall - as it defeated host Texas 7-2 to build a 13 1/2-game advantage in the American League West, which is one-half game better than the lead it held for a day in 1998, and tie the club mark for most consecutive road wins set in 1989. "I love the makeup of this team, the resolve to come in and play against teams no matter where we are, no matter who we're playing. We've got a pretty good vibe going," manager A.J. Hinch told MLB.com following Sunday's victory. Kansas City fell to 3-3 during its 10-game homestand with an 8-0 setback against Cleveland on Sunday, failing to complete a three-game sweep against the Indians for the second time in as many weekends. The Royals are one of only two teams to win a series versus the Astros this season, taking two of three in Houston from April 6-8.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Mike Fiers (2-2, 4.96 ERA) vs. Royals RH Ian Kennedy (0-5, 5.12)

Fiers made his case to remain in the rotation by allowing two runs and fanning eight in six frames during a win at Minnesota on Tuesday. The Astros previously had announced the 31-year-old would be moving to the bullpen after producing only one quality start over his previous eight outings before injuries to Charlie Morton and Joe Musgrove forced the club's hand. Fiers' only other quality start came in a loss to the Royals on April 7 in which he yielded two runs - one earned - over five innings.

Kennedy saw his winless streak reach 13 starts with Thursday's home loss to Detroit in which he was tagged for five runs on four hits and three walks over three innings. The USC product surrendered a homer for the sixth straight outing and went 0-3 with an 11.30 ERA over four turns in May after going 0-2 with a 2.30 mark in five trips to the mound in April. Carlos Beltran (6-for-24) and Brian McCann (6-for-22) both have homered twice against Kennedy, who has posted a 1.01 ERA while winning each of his four career starts versus the Astros.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Astros are 25 games over .500 for the first time since they were 91-66 on Oct. 2, 2001.

2. Royals 2B Whit Merrifield is in the midst of a career-best 19-game hitting streak while 1B Eric Hosmer has reached base in 36 straight home contests - the longest stretch since Beltran matched the club record of 44 straight from 2001-02.

3. Houston is 8-8 against the AL Central and 33-8 versus the rest of the majors.

PREDICTION: Astros 7, Royals 4