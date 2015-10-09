Royals 5, Astros 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Ben Zobrist drove in Alcides Escobar with the go-ahead run in the seventh inning as the Kansas City Royals rallied from a three-run deficit to defeat the Houston Astros 5-4 on Friday and even the American League Division Series at one win each.

Zobrist, acquired in a July 28 trade with Oakland, grounded a single to left on a curveball by Houston reliever Will Harris that scored Escobar, who led off the inning with a triple to right center.

It was a survival game for the Royals after losing the opener on Thursday. They play the next two games in Houston and on Sunday face left-hander Dallas Keuchel, who is 15-0 this season at Minute Maid Park.

Royals relievers Kelvin Herrera, Ryan Madson and Wade Davis shut down the Astros in the final three innings. Herrera picked up the victory and Davis logged his first postseason save.

Harris, the fourth of six Astros pitchers, took the loss.

The Astros jumped out to a 4-1 lead but managed just two singles after the third inning.

Both starters -- Astros left-hander Scott Kazmir and Royals right-hander Johnny Cueto -- were acquired in late July trades to bolster their club’s chances for the postseason.

Kazmir, who was acquired from Oakland, limited the Royals to three hits in seven scoreless innings on July 24 in his Astros debut but was clubbed in his final three regular-season starts, yielding 15 runs and 22 hits, including five home runs, for an 11.57 ERA.

Kazmir departed after 5 1/3 innings, charged with three runs, five hits and a walk.

Oliver Perez replaced Kazmir after center fielder Lorenzo Cain’s double. Perez faced three batters, retired none, and two runs scored to tie it at 4.

First baseman Eric Hosmer, who was retired by Perez in a critical eighth-inning situation Thursday to strand two runners, delivered a softr single to the opposite field to get Cain home. Perez yielded a single to designated hitter Kendrys Morales and walked Mike Moustakas on five pitches to load the bases.

Manager A.J. Hinch had seen enough of Perez, replacing him with Josh Fields, who walked catcher Salvador Perez on four pitches -- the last one nearly hitting him on the shoulder as he ducked -- to score Hosmer.

Cueto, obtained in a July 26 trade with Cincinnati, had a shaky first three innings, permitting four runs and six hits, including a home run by left fielder Colby Rasmus, but only one hit after that. Cueto’s final line was four runs, seven hits and three walks in six innings.

The Royals won another challenge in the ninth when Davis picked off pinch-runner Carlos Gomez at first base. After being called safe on the field, the call was reversed after a 62-second review.

The Astros again struck early and often, seizing a 4-2 lead after three innings.

Rasmus doubled with two outs in the first, scoring right fielder George Springer, who had walked. Rasmus has an extra-base hit in his first six postseason games, a major league record.

Astros first baseman Chris Carter led off the second inning with a broken-bat single. After Cueto walked catcher Jason Castro, center fielder Jake Marisnick put down a bunt single that third baseman Mike Moustakas fielded. Cueto pointed to third, where Moustakas looked initially but had no play. The slight hesitation was enough for Marisnick to beat Moustakas’ throw to first base to load the bases with none out.

After second baseman Jose Altuve flied out, Springer punched a two-run single to left. That gave Springer eight RBIs in five games at Kauffman Stadium.

Cueto required 49 pitches in the first two innings.

The Royals got a run back in the bottom of the second when Perez homered to left.

Rasmus answered with a home run to lead off the third, driving a 93 mph fastball on a 1-2 count from Cueto out to right-center field. Rasmus has homered in three straight postseason games.

When Rasmus came up in the fifth, Cueto wisely walked him on five pitches.

The Royals scored one run in the third, although it had the promise of being a bigger inning. Right fielder Alex Rios laced a double to right center. Escobar put down a good bunt but was called out at first by umpire Mike Everitt. Manager Ned Yost challenged, and after an 83-second delay the call was reversed, putting runners on the corners with nobody out.

Zobrist grounded into a double play, which did get Rios home.

NOTES: OF Carlos Gomez was not in the Astros’ lineup for the second straight game with a left intercostal strain. Jake Marisnick again started in center. “I know that Gomey is a more accomplished player, but I‘m very, very comfortable with Jake,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. ... Astros Hall of Famer Craig Biggio watched batting practice. “Our boys are back,” Biggio said. “We got a great bunch of kids.” ... DH Kendrys Morales became the third Royal with a multi-homer postseason game on Thursday. The others were George Brett (twice) and Willie Aikens. ... Astros owner Jim Crane toured the University of Central Missouri campus, which is in Warrensburg about 45 minutes east of Kansas City. Crane is in the college’s athletic Hall of Fame, going 21-8 with a 2.42 ERA from 1973 to 1976. ... The Astros announced the roof will be closed at Minute Maid Park for games Sunday and Monday. “Our ballpark fully enclosed can get really loud when it’s 40-50,000 people. It’s bring your earplugs,” Houston manager A.J. Hinch said. ... Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel and Royals RHP Edinson Volquez are the Sunday probables. Keuchel is 15-0 at home this year.