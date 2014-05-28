Carter’s two homers power Astros

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Houston Astros ended a long road trip with a bang.

Designated hitter Chris Carter belted two home runs and drove in four runs as the Astros clubbed the Kansas City Royals 9-3 on Wednesday afternoon.

The Astros swept their first series of the season and extended their winning streak to a season-best five games to conclude a trip with stops in Anahiem, Seattle and Kansas City.

“Outstanding,” Astros manager Bo Porter said of the trip. “Anytime you go to three cities and end up 6-4 on a 10-game trip, that’s a good job all the way around.”

Carter homered in the sixth inning with first baseman George Springer and third baseman Matt Dominguez along for the ride. He also led off the fifth with a home run for his first multi-homer game of the season.

Carter had sat out the three previous game to work with hitting coaches John Mallee and Ralph Dickerson.

”They’ve done a tremendous job with Chris and getting him to understand what he can do in the batter’s box and understand his power and the contact points,“ Porter said. ”That’s one of the things they’ve stressed to him.

“Look at today and he got two pitches out in front and if he touches them out front with his strength and his bat speed, there’s not many parks that can hold them. His power was on display today.”

Carter was pleased to see his name back in the lineup.

“It was tough watching the games,” Carter said. “I just want to be out there every day. But you’re winning. I had some time to work on my swing a couple of games, working with Mallee to shorten my swing. I was kind of struggling a little bit.”

Right-hander Jarred Cosart (4-4) claimed the victory, limiting the Royals to two runs, one unearned, and four hits in five innings.

“We got on them early,” Porter said. “It seemed like every time they scored, we came back and responded with runs of our own. It was good to keep the pressure on them.”

Royals catcher Brett Hayes, who snapped an 0-for-27 slump to start the season, homered in the seventh for the final Kansas City run.

The Astros not only bashed 11 hits but drew a season-high 10 walks.

Springer homered in the first inning with second baseman Jose Altuve, who had reached on an error, aboard. Springer broke the Astros’ rookie record with nine home runs in a month. Glenn Davis held the record with eight in September 1985.

Springer has homered in five of his past six games, knocking six out during that span.

Center fielder Dexter Fowler hit a two-out, two-run single with the bases loaded in the second to hike the Astros’ lead to 4-0. Fowler’s single to right on a 1-1 pitch scored catcher Carlos Corporan, who had three hits, and shortstop Jonathan Villar, who had walked. Springer walked to load the bases for Fowler.

Corporan delivered another key two-out, run-producing hit in the third when his double over the head of left fielder Alex Gordon scored left fielder Robbie Grossman, who had walked.

The Astros scored their first five runs on four hits, aided by four walks issued by left-hander Danny Duffy and first baseman Eric Hosmer’s first-inning error.

The Royals got on the board in the fourth with back-to-back two-out doubles by Hosmer, who snapped an 0-for-11 skid, and shortstop Alcides Escobar.

Carter led off the fifth by driving a 2-2 Duffy pitch into the Royals’ bullpen for his seventh home run of the season.

Duffy was pulled after four innings, plus two batters, allowing six runs, five earned, and seven hits, two of them home runs, and a season-high five walks.

“I was reaching back and nothing was coming out,” Duffy said. “It was the first time I’ve really experienced it. There is no associated pain anywhere, no soreness. In the same sentence, it’s not why I didn’t give it up today. I didn’t make pitches like 90 or 92; I left them up and they capitalized. It’s a very frustrating outing.”

The Royals got an unearned run in the fifth with second baseman Omar Infante’s sacrifice fly scoring center fielder Jarrod Dyson, who reached on a fielder’s choice, moved to second on Villar’s throwing error and stole third.

The Royals have lost four straight, including being swept at home by the Astros, who have the worst record in the American League.

“Yes, it’s a little bit embarrassing,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “Plain and simple, they outplayed us.”

NOTES: The Royals entered Wednesday last in the American League in runs, slugging percentage and home runs. Yost shook up his batting order, hitting Gordon third for the first time this season and dropping slumping Hosmer to fifth, the lowest he has hit in the order this season. Yost moved SS Alcides Escobar to the sixth slot for the first time. ... Astros RHP Brad Peacock will return to the rotation on Thursday against Baltimore after missing his previous start with forearm tightness. ... Porter started an all right-handed-hitting lineup against Danny Duffy.