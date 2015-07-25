Kazmir sharp in debut as Astros blank Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Houston Astros have a new weapon in their rotation for a playoff run.

Left-hander Scott Kazmir won his first start for Houston and left fielder Preston Tucker went 3-for-5 with a home run as the Astros topped the Kansas City Royals 4-0 on Friday night.

Kazmir limited the Royals to three hits over seven innings. The Astros acquired Kazmir Thursday from the Oakland Athletics for minor-leaguers Daniel Mengden and Jacob Nottingham.

“I haven’t even got a chance to reflect on that yet,” Kazmir said of the past 36 hours. “It seems like it is go-go-go right now. I‘m just glad to be here.”

Kazmir (6-5) has allowed one earned run in 26 1/3 innings over four starts in July. He threw 60 strikes in 91 pitches.

“To be able to get runs like that, especially early in the game, and to have that defense behind you makes you very confident out there,” Kazmir said.

Jeremy Guthrie (7-6) took the loss, allowing four runs on 11 hits over seven innings. He gave up just one hit after the two-run fourth.

“Not a lot of adjustments, just better results,” Guthrie said. “Most of the RBI hits were pitches I executed, aside from the home run. That was a bad pitch that Tucker took advantage of. But a lot of the other ones were jam balls that they did a nice job to get out there.”

Tucker put the Astros on the board with a home run in the third inning. It was Tucker’s fourth home run in his past five games.

“Tucker has been very hot even before the All-Star break,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “He kind of started it with the home run. He can do a lot of damage.”

The Astros a second run in that inning as shortstop Carlos Correa walked, advanced to third on designated hitter Evan Gattis’ ground-ball single to center and scored on right fielder Colby Rasmus’ single to right.

The Astros hiked their advantage to 4-0 in the fourth, with second baseman Jose Altuve and Correa stroking run-producing singles. It could have been a bigger inning, but Altuve was cut down at the plate when he attempted to score on Tucker’s double to left. Shortstop Alcides Escobar’s relay throw beat Altuve.

”Jeremy did a great job getting us through seven innings,“ Royals manager Ned Yost said. ”He had the little rough innings in the third and fourth, they scored two runs. Got a couple of pitches up where they barreled the ball.

“But they got a couple of pitches where he made his pitch, too, and fought them off in broken-bat singles that resulted in two runs. He did a good job getting us through seven, gave the bullpen a night off for the most part. But Kasmir was the story.”

Kazmir gave up a first-pitch single to Escobar but retired the next nine batters before third baseman Mike Moustakas singled leading off the fourth.

“He came as advertised,” Hinch said. “Seven scoreless innings, what more could you ask. It was a great for him to make that kind of entrance to join the team. Kazmir is a pretty even heart beat against a tough hitting team.”

NOTES: INF Cheslor Cuthbert, who went 5-for-15 in four Royals games in early July, was recalled from Triple-A Omaha. INF Dusty Coleman, who was hitless in five at-bats over four games, was optioned to the Storm Chasers. ... OF L.J. Hoes started Thursday in the Astros’ victory over Boston, but he was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on Friday to clear roster space for LHP Scott Kazmir. ... OF Alex Presley went through waivers unclaimed and the Astros outrighted him to Fresno. He has three days to report or opt for free agency. ... Royals LHP Danny Duffy, who went a career-high eight innings in his previous start, will start Saturday against the Astros, who will counter with RHP Scott Feldman.