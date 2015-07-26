Delayed steal in 10th helps Royals top Astros

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Paulo Orlando’s delayed steal set up Alcides Escboar’s game-winning hit Saturday night.

Escobar punched a walk-off single into right field in the 10th inning as the Kansas City Royals nipped the Houston Astros 2-1.

Escobar’s two-out single scored Orlando, the left fielder who had singled and stole second.

“One of the best things I do in baseball is the delayed steal,” Orlando said. “I do on the second pitch with the delayed steal to put myself in scoring position. I had a good big lead off first base, so I felt comfortable doing a delayed steal. I do that a lot. Last year (in Triple-A) I had 34 stolen bases and probably 15 or 16 were delayed steals.”

Will Harris (4-2) took the loss. Kelvin Herrera (2-2), the fifth Kansas City pitcher, picked up the victory.

Royals starter Danny Duffy left after six innings, giving up one run, three hits and a sacrifice fly.

“It was hot, man,” Duffy said of the 85-degree temperature at Kauffman Stadium. “No excuses. I wish I could have gone a little deeper into the game. The defense made some great plays. (Jarrod) Dyson was out there doing his thing, getting his hands dirty in center field. He always does. We have the luxury of having the best defense in the game, in my opinion, playing behind us, so all we’ve got to do is make pitches.”

The Astros struck first, in the sixth inning. Second baseman Jose Altuve, who extended his hitting streak to nine games, singled and motored to third on third baseman Marvin Gonzalez’s double before scoring on shortstop Carlos Correa’s sacrifice fly to center.

The Royals tied it in the seventh. Escobar beat out an infield single, designated hitter Kendrys Morales stroked a ground-rule double and catcher Salvador Perez brought Escobar home with a foul sacrifice fly to left fielder Preston Tucker.

Astros right-hander Scott Feldman left with two outs in the eighth, giving up one run, four hits and the sacrifice fly.

“That was as good of stuff as he’s had this year with his command,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “He threw a lot of strikes. They were very aggressive. He used the defense. I think it was an excellent outing by him, very pitch-efficient, and (he) certainly deserved to be in there late in the game.”

Feldman, who had a 9.00 ERA in the first inning in his first 11 starts, gave up a single to third baseman Mike Moustakas, the second batter he faced, but induced Morales to ground into an inning-ending double play.

In the second, Perez’s fly ball clanked off Tucker’s glove for an error. Feldman quickly coaxed right fielder Alex Rios to ground into a double play. He threw only 51 pitches in the first five innings.

“That was kind of my goal,” Feldman said. “I was trying to limit the amount of pitches I was throwing. Sometimes you don’t have control over that. But, the quicker I can get in the dugout and get the guys in the dugout, the less they’ll be sweating out there. It worked pretty good for the first six or seven innings.”

Duffy needed 25 pitches in the third, when he walked right fielder Colby Rasmus and permitted a two-out single to Altuve before ending the inning on Gonzalez’s fielder’s choice grounder.

Despite the single and error, Feldman faced the minimum number of batters for the first five innings. He was making his second start since May 26 after a stint on the disabled following meniscus surgery on his right knee.

Feldman and Duffy each allowed one hit in the first five innings.

NOTES: The audio system went out at Kauffman Stadium, so the crowd sang the national anthem a cappella in 75 seconds. The sound system came back on in the third inning. ... Astros INF Jed Lowrie, who went on the disabled list April 28 because of a right thumb ligament tear, went 2-for-3 with a double Friday in a rehab game with Double-A Corpus Christi. ... CF Lorenzo Cain was given a rest Saturday, although he was 7-for-13 (.538) against Astros RHP Scott Feldman. Jarrod Dyson replaced Cain in center. ... Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel will go for his 13th victory Sunday in the series finale. The Royals will start RHP Yordano Ventura, who yielded a season-high six runs on 10 hits in four innings in his previous start, a loss Monday to the Pirates. ... The Royals have outscored opponents 62-33 in the first inning.