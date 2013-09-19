Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

Rookie shortstop Jonathan Villar suffered through another teachable moment, and this one was perhaps one of the most embarrassing of the season.

Two weeks after making the same mistake and drawing the ire of manager Bo Porter, who yanked him as punishment Sept. 3 for the gaffe, Villar attempted to extend a leadoff single into a double in the first inning Tuesday while the Astros trailed the Reds 4-0.

Porter didn’t pull Villar from the game, but he lectured his 22-year-old.

”I don’t think it was OK,“ Porter said. ”Jonathan came right over to me after it happened. Him and I talked about it, and I explained to him again in detail that decision even though it was made while he’s running at full speed in action. The ball was in play.

“I explained to him again that decision should have been made before he even stepped in the batter’s box. That’s the maturation that I‘m pretty sure Jonathan is going to get to. He was apologetic, ‘Skip, that was a bad decision and I messed up.'”

The speedy Villar leads all American League rookies with 17 stolen bases even though he has played only 48 games, but he also has been erratic on defense and reckless on the bases.

He is tied for the team lead with 13 errors, even with Matt Dominguez, although Dominguez has played 141 games. Villar misplayed a popup Wednesday, leading to an unearned run in the Astros’ 6-5, 13-inning loss to the Reds.

Villar is unapologetic for his style, though.

”That’s the way I play,“ Villar said. ”I‘m aggressive. I was trying to make something happen (Tuesday), motivate my team. It’s hard to change because that’s the way I’ve always played. When I‘m out there, I‘m not afraid.

“But I‘m trying to, like the manager told me, do a better job of recognizing the situation.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-101

STREAK: Lost five

PAST 10 GAMES: 4-6

NEXT: Astros (Dallas Keuchel, 6-9, 5.17) at Indians (Ubaldo Jimenez, 11-9, 3.62)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Dallas Keuchel will make his second career start against the Indians on Thursday when the Astros open a four-game series in Cleveland. Keuchel is 1-0 with a 3.09 ERA in two career appearances against the Indians, posting a 10.13 ERA in one relief outing this season. Keuchel allowed seven runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks over 2 2/3 innings during a 19-6 loss at Minute Maid Park on April 20.

--2B Jose Altuve finished 2-for-6 and tallied his 30th double of the season Wednesday. Altuve has recorded 30 doubles and 30 stolen bases in consecutive seasons, joining Enos Cabell (1977-79), Jose Cruz (1977-79), Cesar Cedeno (1972-73) and Craig Biggio (1994-95, 1997-98) as the only Houston players to accomplish the feat. Altuve has hit safely in 15 of 17 games in September with 11 multi-hit games.

--CF Brandon Barnes hit his eighth home run of the season, a solo shot that bounced off the right field wall leading off the third inning. At 329 feet, Barnes’ homer is tied for the second shortest in Minute Maid Park history. Barnes is hitting .347 (17-for-49) with 11 RBIs over his past 17 games.

--RF L.J. Hoes came off the bench and finished 2-for-4 with an RBI double, recording his 13th multi-hit game since joining the Astros via trade from Baltimore on July 31. Hoes is now batting .282 (41-for-145) with Houston, including six doubles, two triples and one home run in 39 games.

--3B Matt Dominguez recorded his fifth three-hit game of the season, snapping an 0-for-6 skid with his 3-for-6 effort. Dominguez also walked. With three hits, Dominguez matched his output from the first five games of the Astros’ homestand.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Whenever you play this many innings, you can go back inning by inning and I‘m pretty sure you can find different opportunities that you could come away with a big hit here or a big hit there and the outcome would probably be different.” -- Manager Bo Porter, after the Astros’ 6-5, 13-inning loss to the Reds on Wednesday. Houston went 3-for-21 with runners in scoring position and left 16 runners on base.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Robbie Grossman (sore right oblique) has not played since Sept. 3. He has noted improvement, but he hasn’t been cleared for baseball activities yet. He is listed as day-to-day.

--C Jason Castro (right knee sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 17. He vows to be ready for the start of next season.

--C Max Stassi (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 22, and he was transferred to the 15-day disabled list Sept. 5. He was hospitalized after being struck by a pitch Aug. 21 and released the next day. Tests revealed no facial fractures. He is dealing with balance issues. He began catching bullpen sessions Sept. 14. He will head to the instructional league Sept. 19.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Paul Clemens

LHP Erik Bedard

BULLPEN:

RHP Chia-Jen Lo

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Lucas Harrell

RHP Josh Zeid

LHP Kevin Chapman

RHP Philip Humber

RHP Jorge De Leon

RHP David Martinez

RHP Rhiner Cruz

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP David Paulino

CATCHERS:

Carlos Corporan

Cody Clark

Matt Pagnozzi

INFIELDERS:

1B Brett Wallace

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

DH Marc Krauss

INF Jake Elmore

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Brandon Laird

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Robbie Grossman

CF Brandon Barnes

RF L.J. Hoes

OF Chris Carter

OF Trevor Crowe

OF Jimmy Paredes

OF J.D. Martinez