Houston Astros - TeamReport

After going 49 years before suffering their franchise’s first 100-loss season during the 106-loss 2011 campaign, the Astros are limping badly toward the finish line in their third consecutive losing season.

With a 9-2 defeat against the Indians on Sunday, the Astros suffered a four-game sweep and have now lost a season-high nine games.

Unless they finish the year 5-1, they will at least match their franchise-record 107-loss season of a year ago. They could very well go through their third consecutive season in which they’ve set a franchise record for losses.

“Winning is fun,” center fielder Brandon Barnes said. “When you lose, it’s not fun at all. It weighs, but at the same, we got to do our job and not make mistakes. I think the better we play, the better the results will be. At the same time, we’ve got to find a way to win those games.”

Manager Bo Porter hopes his players will at least learn from playing playoff contenders like the Indians. The final 13 games on the schedule are against teams in the wild-card race.

They lost the first seven against playoff contenders, suffering a three-game sweep against the Reds and a four-game sweep against the Indians.

“They played four extremely focused baseball games,” Porter said. “Again, I grabbed a couple of our guys on the way coming up, (Jose) Altuve and (Brandon) Barnes. I told them before the series started and we talked after the last out was made. I said, ‘Do you guys see what I‘m talking about when I say the energy and the focus that teams that know that they’re fighting for their playoff life. Did you see how they played these four games?’ That’s what we got to get to.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-105

STREAK: Lost nine

PAST 10 GAMES: 1-9

NEXT: Astros (Jordan Lyles, 7-8, 5.26) at Rangers (Derek Holland, 9-9, 3.48)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Chris Carter belted a solo home run leading off the second inning Sunday. It was Carter’s 29th home run of the season. That’s the most home runs in a season by an Astros player since Lance Berkman hit 29 in 2008.

--LHP Erik Bedard gave up six runs on eight hits in five innings in taking the loss in Sunday’s game. Bedard has lost his last eight decisions as a starter, dating back to June 26.

--RHP Jordan Lyles will start Monday at Texas. In one start vs. the Rangers this year, Lyles is 0-1 with an 18.00 ERA. In five career starts vs. Texas, Lyles is 0-4 with an 8.54 ERA.

--2B Jose Altuve, the Astros’ leading hitter, entered Sunday’s game tied with the Cardinals’ Matt Carpenter for the major league lead in hits in September with 33. Altuve was 1-for-4 Sunday, and was 2-for-15 in the four-game series in Cleveland.

--OF Marc Krauss has four of the Astros’ 17 pinch hits this season. Nobody else on the roster has more than two pinch hits.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Like I’ve said all year, they’ll come back tomorrow. We’ll fight to the very end. The number of losses, whether it’s consecutive losses, that’s not going to prevent this group or us as a staff from coming in here every day and putting up our best fight.” -- Astros manager Bo Porter, when asked if he thought all the losing was wearing down his players.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Robbie Grossman (sore right oblique) has not played since Sept. 3. He has noted improvement, but he hasn’t been cleared for baseball activities yet.

--C Jason Castro (right knee sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 17. He was shut down for the season, but he vows to be ready for the start of next season.

--C Max Stassi (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 22, and he was transferred to the 15-day disabled list Sept. 5. He was hospitalized after being struck by a pitch Aug. 21 and released the next day. Tests revealed no facial fractures. He is dealing with balance issues. He began catching bullpen sessions Sept. 14. He joined the Astros’ instructional league team Sept. 19, and he’s expected to rejoin the major league club before the end of the season.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Paul Clemens

LHP Erik Bedard

BULLPEN:

RHP Chia-Jen Lo

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Lucas Harrell

RHP Josh Zeid

LHP Kevin Chapman

RHP Philip Humber

RHP Jorge De Leon

RHP David Martinez

RHP Rhiner Cruz

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP David Paulino

CATCHERS:

Carlos Corporan

Cody Clark

Matt Pagnozzi

INFIELDERS:

1B Brett Wallace

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

DH Marc Krauss

INF Jake Elmore

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Brandon Laird

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Robbie Grossman

CF Brandon Barnes

RF L.J. Hoes

OF Chris Carter

OF Trevor Crowe

OF Jimmy Paredes

OF J.D. Martinez