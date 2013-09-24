Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

Astros left-hander Erik Bedard, who has been the young rotation’s veteran leader and sounding board, didn’t give his team much of a chance in his penultimate start of the season.

“I felt good,” Bedard (4-12) said after allowing eight hits and six runs with two walks and eight strikeouts over five innings. “I threw strikes and got some outs early and got in trouble in the fourth and gave up a couple of runs.”

Bedard would like to return to Houston next season, but the Astros, who were blanked by Texas 12-0 Monday, haven’t committed to bringing him back.

His 144 innings are the most he has thrown in the majors since he threw 182 innings for the Orioles in 2007. His 25th start was one more than he had last year, when he made the most starts since he started 28 games in 2007.

On the disabled list eight times since he underwent Tommy John surgery in 2003 and having undergone three shoulder surgeries in his career, Bedard was pleased to finish the season healthy.

”He’s not overly talkative, but when you go up to him and ask him stuff, he’s there to help,“ lefty Dallas Keuchel said. ”I think his experience speaks for itself. If guys want to learn what hitters want to do up here and successful do up here, then he’s the guy to go to. He’s obviously had some pretty good success. He’s made a lot of money and kind of knows what he’s doing. He’s there for you, but then again, he’s not one of those raw-raw guys.

“He’s definitely been a good, I wouldn’t necessarily say leader. He leads on the field more than he does in the clubhouse. Sometimes that’s even better than guys who are raw-raw in the clubhouse. The young guys here pay attention to the game and respect the game, so it just kind of shows in the staff’s success over the recent couple of months.”

His stats are nothing to brag about, but he has been a leader on a six-man rotation that included four rookies and five men 25 and under.

“He’s got 10 years (in the majors),” Jarred Cosart said of Bedard. “He’s been on different teams, been in winning atmospheres and been in losing atmospheres. He’s a real even-keel guy.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-106

STREAK: Lost 10

PAST 10 GAMES: 0-10

NEXT: Rangers (Yu Darvish, 13-9, 2.81) vs. Astros (Brad Peacock, 5-5, 5.24)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Max Stassi was activated from the 7-day concussion list on Monday after originally sustaining a concussion in Arlington against the Rangers, when Texas reliever Tanner Scheppers hit him in the face. Stassi was called up from Double-A Corpus Christi on Aug. 20 and made his big-league debut that night as the Astros’ designated hitter. The rookie was in the lineup the next night and actually recorded his first big-league RBI when a run came home after he got hit by the pitch. Stassi stayed in a hospital with facial injuries and placed on the disabled list. “Back at the scene of the crime, back at it,” Stassi told reporters before Monday’s game. “It’s the only place I’ve been in a month in the big leagues.”

--RHP Brad Peacock allowed four runs (three earned) in 5.2 innings with five strikeouts in the Astros’ 6-5 loss to the Reds on Sept. 18. In his last 10 major-league appearances (eight starts), he is 4-2 with a 3.58 ERA with 51 strikeouts. Peacock knows he’s going to have to limit the Rangers’ scoring chances going up against Yu Darvish, who has been nothing short of masterful against Houston.

--RHP Jordan Lyles made his final start of the season Monday and it was a downer. He has dropped two straight and, after allowing seven earned runs in three innings against the Rangers, he is winless in two starts against Texas this season, going 0-2 with a 19.29 ERA. He has lost five straight overall to the Rangers and is winless in three career starts at Rangers Ballpark. In those last two starts, he surrendered 16 runs (14 earned) over 6 1/3 innings. “Tonight was tough,” Astros manager Bo Porter said. “You look at the outing and you see the number of runs. They hit some balls hard. You say to yourself, ‘You know, this guy has great stuff.’ For whatever reason, tonight just wasn’t a good night for him. I‘m pretty sure this will definitely be motivation for him moving into the offseason and getting ready for next year.”

--LF Trevor Crowe reached base safely three times on a pair of singles and a walk. He entered the game 0-for-his-last-14. Crowe has just 155 at-bats in 55 games this season. He has seven doubles, one triple and one home run.

--CF Brandon Barnes hopes he’s finally found his place in the major leagues after a long battle to make it to the top level. The Astros selected Barnes in the sixth round in 2005 and he didn’t make it to the big leagues until last season. He was 0-for-2 with a strikeout in Monday’s loss to the Rangers and is only hitting .242 in 396 plate appearances this season. However, he’s made himself something of a fan favorite in Houston with his hustling style. A spot on the team next season is far from guaranteed, but Astros manager Bo Porter said he sees natural leadership in Barnes, 27. “A lot of times people will look at the leaders as the best player on the team or the guy who puts up the best numbers,” Porter said. “That’s the not the way I look at it. The leader of this team is the guy everybody else looks at and they know the person was willing to sacrifice himself for the betterment of the team.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Tomorrow night we’ve got to come back and fight even harder.” -- Astros manager Bo Porter, after Monday’s 12-0 loss to the Rangers, Houston’s 15th loss in 17 meetings with Texas this season.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Max Stassi (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 22, and he was transferred to the 15-day disabled list Sept. 5. He was hospitalized after being struck by a pitch Aug. 21 and released the next day. Tests revealed no facial fractures. He is dealing with balance issues. He began catching bullpen sessions Sept. 14. He joined the Astros’ instructional league team Sept. 19. He was activated from the 15-day disabled list Sept. 23.

--LF Robbie Grossman (sore right oblique) has not played since Sept. 3. He has noted improvement, but he hasn’t been cleared for baseball activities yet.

--C Jason Castro (right knee sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 17. He was shut down for the season, but he vows to be ready for the start of next season.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Paul Clemens

LHP Erik Bedard

BULLPEN:

RHP Chia-Jen Lo

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Lucas Harrell

RHP Josh Zeid

LHP Kevin Chapman

RHP Philip Humber

RHP Jorge De Leon

RHP David Martinez

RHP Rhiner Cruz

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP David Paulino

CATCHERS:

Carlos Corporan

Max Stassi

Cody Clark

Matt Pagnozzi

INFIELDERS:

1B Brett Wallace

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

DH Marc Krauss

INF Jake Elmore

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Brandon Laird

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Robbie Grossman

CF Brandon Barnes

RF L.J. Hoes

OF Chris Carter

OF Trevor Crowe

OF Jimmy Paredes

OF J.D. Martinez