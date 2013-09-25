Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

Max Stassi, the Astros’ top catching prospect, finally made his first appearance behind the plate in the majors on Monday.

He replaced Carlos Corporan in the bottom of the sixth and caught three innings. He then sat out Tuesday’s 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

Stassi’s appearance behind the plate came in his third major league game, which actually was more than a month since he played his second big league game as a DH Aug. 21.

Stassi was called up from Double-A Corpus Christi on Aug. 20 and made his debut as a designated hitter that night against the Rangers. He was back in the lineup a day later, collecting his first big-league RBI when he plated a run after being hit by a pitch.

Stassi had been expected to make his first start behind the plate in the series that followed the Aug. 19-21 Rangers series, but those plans were ruined when he was hurt.

He went on the seven-day concussion disabled list on Aug. 22, so he had spent more than a month on the DL before being activated.

“Back at the scene of the crime, back at it,” Stassi said. “It’s the only place I’ve been in a month in the big leagues.”

He passed his final rehab test on Saturday, when he caught an instructional league game in Kissimmee, Fla.

“It went good,” he said. “I got one day of live (batting practice). One day was the first day of instructional league. I got five at-bats down there and caught seven innings. It all went well. I feel good. No symptoms, no nothing, so it’s all clear.”

“I want to get that first one out of the way and just learning the staff is the main thing,” he said. “I’ll try to finish out the year and carry it over to spring training. That’s the big thing whether catching a game, just getting the big league experience is a lot more valuable than anything.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-107

STREAK: Lost 11

PAST 10 GAMES: 0-10

NEXT: Rangers (Martin Perez, 9-5, 3.54) vs. Astros (Dallas Keuchel, 6-9, 4.99)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Dallas Keuchel received a no-decision in Houston’s 2-1 loss at Cleveland on Sept. 19. He went seven innings and allowed one run on seven hits with seven strikeouts. He has fanned 27 batters in his last 23.0 innings. He is 0-1 with a 3.65 ERA in four career appearances against Texas.

--OF Robbie Grossman is being shut down for the rest of the season. The rookie hasn’t played since straining his oblique Sept. 3.

--OF Trevor Crowe is considering playing winter ball in Venezuela for a month to get about 100 more at-bats. He is hitting .231 in 156 at-bats.

--RHP Brad Peacock took the loss despite his fifth straight road quality start. Houston is 5-9 in his starts and he is 1-9 after an Astros’ loss.

--3B Matt Dominguez homered off Yu Darvish to lead off the sixth and tie the game at 2-2. Dominguez joins Mike Trout and Brandon Moss as the only players to homer off Darvish three times in their careers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The effort is clearly going to be there from these guys. They were up for the challenge.” -- Astros manager Bo Porter, after the Astros came up just short in Tuesday’s 3-2 loss to Texas.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Robbie Grossman (sore right oblique) has not played since Sept. 3. He has noted improvement, but he hasn’t been cleared for baseball activities yet.

--C Jason Castro (right knee sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 17. He was shut down for the season, but he vows to be ready for the start of next season.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Paul Clemens

LHP Erik Bedard

BULLPEN:

RHP Chia-Jen Lo

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Lucas Harrell

RHP Josh Zeid

LHP Kevin Chapman

RHP Philip Humber

RHP Jorge De Leon

RHP David Martinez

RHP Rhiner Cruz

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP David Paulino

CATCHERS:

Carlos Corporan

Max Stassi

Cody Clark

Matt Pagnozzi

INFIELDERS:

1B Brett Wallace

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

DH Marc Krauss

INF Jake Elmore

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Brandon Laird

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Robbie Grossman

CF Brandon Barnes

RF L.J. Hoes

OF Chris Carter

OF Trevor Crowe

OF Jimmy Paredes

OF J.D. Martinez