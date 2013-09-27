Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

After setting the franchise record for losses in a season in two consecutive years, the Astros had hoped to end that tailspin this year. Unfortunately for manager Bo Porter and Co., they set a new franchise record with their 108th loss Wednesday.

Now, the youngest team in baseball must figure out a way to snap a season-high 12-game losing streak heading into its season-ending three-game series at home against the New York Yankees.

“It’s tough to be in this position,” said slugger Chris Carter, who leads the team in home runs and RBIs. “I’ve never been on a team like this or ever on a losing team. For me it’s a big change for me. We just got to keep rolling with the punches they’re throwing at you.”

The Astros had hoped to show how far they improved in the second half of the season by facing National League and American League wild-card contenders in 10 of their final 13 games of the season.

They are winless, however, in those 10 games while suffering a three-game sweep against the Reds, a four-game sweep against the Indians and a three-game sweep against the Rangers.

“Definitely coming into this situation, I felt like we would fare much better than we did, but at the same time there’s a reason why all these teams are either going to be in the playoffs or are fighting for their playoff lives,” Porter said.

Help is on the way in the form top prospect George Springer, stud right-hander Mike Foltynewicz, 2013 No. 1 overall pick right-hander Mark Appel and 2012 No. 1 overall draft pick shortstop Carlos Correa.

”I think we’ve all learned,“ center fielder Brandon Barnes said. ”I think that’s the biggest key. We’ve all learned something new every day. First year in the American League West and saw new pitchers for 95 percent of this clubhouse.

“Just getting some at-bats under your belt against some of these guys, guys are going to face in the future, next year and the year after that. It’s a learning process. It’s not good for us, but at the same time we got to make adjustments and follow through next year.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-108

STREAK: Lost 12

PAST 10 GAMES: 0-10

NEXT: Yankees (Andy Pettitte, 10-11, 3.88) at Astros (Brett Oberholtzer, 4-4, 2.71)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer was credited with his second career complete game in his last outing on Sept. 20 in a six-inning, rain shortened, start against the Indians. The rookie southpaw is 4-4 with a 2.14 ERA in nine starts since joining the rotation in July. The Astros are 5-4 in his starts and his ERA ranks second among American League starters since July 31.

--LHP Dallas Keuchel matched a career-high on Wednesday night against the Rangers -- but not the one he wanted. Keuchel allowed seven runs for the fifth time and is now 1-4 in his last eight starts.

--DH Brandon Laird hit his third homer in September to give the Astros a two-run advantage in Wednesday night’s contest against the Rangers. Despite falling 7-3 in the contest, Laird moved into a tie with Chris Carter for the team lead in the month.

--1B Chris Carter went 2-for-4 on Wednesday night in a 7-3 loss against the Rangers. Carter picked up two singles and scored a run in the fourth.

--RHP Rhiner Cruz pitched a scoreless 1 1/3 innings against Texas on Wednesday night. Cruz gave up a hit and a walk and struck out one.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s one of those things where you have to take accountability for what has happened. Nobody is going to feel sorry for us. It is up to us as an organization to fix this.” -- Manager Bo Porter, after the Astros losing streak reached 12 with a 7-3 loss to Houston on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Robbie Grossman (sore right oblique) has not played since Sept. 3. He has noted improvement but is still unlikely to return this season.

--C Jason Castro (right knee sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 17. He was shut down for the season, but he vows to be ready for the start of next season.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Paul Clemens

LHP Erik Bedard

BULLPEN:

RHP Chia-Jen Lo

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Lucas Harrell

RHP Josh Zeid

LHP Kevin Chapman

RHP Philip Humber

RHP Jorge De Leon

RHP David Martinez

RHP Rhiner Cruz

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP David Paulino

CATCHERS:

Carlos Corporan

Max Stassi

Cody Clark

Matt Pagnozzi

INFIELDERS:

1B Brett Wallace

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

DH Marc Krauss

INF Jake Elmore

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Brandon Laird

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Robbie Grossman

CF Brandon Barnes

RF L.J. Hoes

OF Chris Carter

OF Trevor Crowe

OF Jimmy Paredes

OF J.D. Martinez