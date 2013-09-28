Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

Before the Astros can dream about reaching the playoffs, Bo Porter is adamant that they must find a way to be competitive with their new American League West Division rival.

Quite simply, the Astros were embarrassed by the AL West champion Oakland A’s and completely obliterated by the second-place Texas Rangers.

In their first year in the AL after 51 years in the NL, the Astros were a shocking 2-17 against the Rangers and 4-15 against the A’s while finishing 25-51 against their American League West rivals. They were a combined 19-19 against the Angels (10-9) and lowly Mariners (9-10).

”You don’t want anybody to own you,“ said Porter, whose team fell to the Yankees 3-2 Friday. ”But to say they’ve had our number, I think it’s pretty fair to say they’ve had our number pretty much for the course of the season. And again, you look at the Texas Rangers and the Oakland A‘s. I‘m a firm believer that before you can talk about winning a championship, you have to win your division.

“For us to win a championship, we’re going to have to figure out and put a roster together that can consistently beat the Oakland A‘s, the Texas Rangers, Anaheim (Los Angeles) Angels and Seattle Mariners. You have to win your division first. Then you move on from there. We have to figure out a way to play better against the Texas Rangers and figure out a way to have our roster match up better against their ballclub.”

Porter readily admits that he doesn’t know exactly how close the Astros are to actually competing in the AL West.

“It all depends on how this offseason goes,” he said. “I’ll put it like this: I think we have all the information that we need to make the decisions that we need to make moving forward to make the ballclub better. We have this offseason to be a huge telltale on how much better we’re going to be next year.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-109

STREAK: Lost 13

PAST 10 GAMES: 0-10

NEXT: Yankees (Andy Pettitte, 10-11, 3.88) at Astros (Paul Clemens, 4-6, 5.69)

PLAYER NOTES:

--PH Brett Wallace recorded a two-run double with two outs in the seventh inning, notching his first pinch-hit of the season. Prior to that at-bat, Wallace was batting 0.71 (2-for-28) as a pinch-hitter. Wallace has 27 extra-base hits and 36 RBIs since his recall from Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 25.

--RHP Paul Clemens will make his first career start against the Yankees on Saturday in the middle game of a three-game, season-ending series. Clemens, 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA in one relief appearance against the Yankees, allowed four runs on eight hits over 4 2/3 innings in a 4-1 loss to the Cleveland Indians on Sept. 21. Clemens, one of four rookies in the Houston rotation, will make his fifth career start and 35th appearance.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk with four strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings in suffering the loss. In seven of his 10 starts this season, Oberholtzer allowed two or fewer earned runs. He closes his season posting a 2.24 ERA as a starter.

--DH Marc Krauss earned a pair of walks, registering a career high in the process. Krauss has posted a .304 (14-for-46) average with a .385 on-base percentage over his last 16 games dating to Sept. 7, improving his slash line to .214/.273/.374.

--RHP Josh Zeid tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings, recording three strikeouts in the process. Zeid has now strung together seven consecutive scoreless appearances, tossing 9 1/3 innings during that span to lower his ERA to 3.76 over 23 games and 26 1/3 innings this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You can’t worry about the wins and the losses at the end of the day. You can’t look every night at your schedule or record and feel sorry for yourself or panic and think you have to get a certain amount of wins, but obviously the goal is to keep getting better every day and learn how to win these close games.” -- 1B Brett Wallace, after Houston suffered its franchise-record 13th consecutive loss Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Robbie Grossman (sore right oblique) has not played since Sept. 3. He is improving but is still unlikely to return this season.

--C Jason Castro (right knee sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 17. He was shut down for the season, but he vows to be ready for the start of next season.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Paul Clemens

LHP Erik Bedard

BULLPEN:

RHP Chia-Jen Lo

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Lucas Harrell

RHP Josh Zeid

LHP Kevin Chapman

RHP Philip Humber

RHP Jorge De Leon

RHP David Martinez

RHP Rhiner Cruz

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP David Paulino

CATCHERS:

Carlos Corporan

Max Stassi

Cody Clark

Matt Pagnozzi

INFIELDERS:

1B Brett Wallace

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

DH Marc Krauss

INF Jake Elmore

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Brandon Laird

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Robbie Grossman

CF Brandon Barnes

RF L.J. Hoes

OF Chris Carter

OF Trevor Crowe

OF Jimmy Paredes

OF J.D. Martinez