Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Following their third consecutive 100-loss season in 2013, the Astros are pinning their hopes for improvement on a revamped bullpen featuring a trio of veterans that joined the club during the offseason: right-handers Matt Albers, Chad Qualls and Jesse Crain. Right-hander Anthony Bass, while not as experienced as the others, is another newcomer looked upon as a dependable arm in the Houston bullpen.

The bullpen helped salvage a sterling start from right-hander Scott Feldman in the Astros’ 6-2 victory over the New York Yankees Tuesday night. Left-hander Kevin Chapman helped preserve the shutout by stranding three inherited runners in the seventh inning before Qualls induced a double-play grounder from designated hitter Alfonso Soriano after the Yankees scored twice in the eighth inning. Albers later worked a scoreless ninth.

Astros manager Bo Porter has yet to commit to one particular closer, noting that should Houston manage additional late-inning leads, his choices will depend upon the circumstances and the matchups.

”I think we have three guys down there when you look at Josh Fields, Chad Qualls, Matt Albers,“ Porter said. ”All of them have thrown the ball well this spring. And I’ve said this all along: It all depends on where we’re at in the lineup and what the situation is. It will be a game-by-game decision of who we go to in certain situations.

“Tonight Qualls and Albers were able to get the job done.”

After watching the bullpen routinely implode, the Astros are looking forward to the influence provided by veteran arms charged with protecting leads.

“Obviously we’re going to rely on them,” Astros catcher Jason Castro said. “We played a lot of close games last year. For us to start getting over that hump, we’ve got to start turning those close games into Ws.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-0

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Hiroki Kuroda, 2013: 11-13, 3.31) at Astros (RHP Jarred Cosart, 2013: 1-1, 1.95)

--RHP Scott Feldman picked up the win after working 6.2 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and two walks while hitting two batters and striking out three. He joined Roy Oswalt as the only starters in Astros history to work six-plus scoreless innings in a season opener. Oswalt tossed eight shutout innings in a 1-0 win over the Marlins on April 3, 2006.

--1B Jesus Guzman smacked a two-run home run to left field on the first pitch of his first at-bat with the Astros. The last player to homer in his first plate appearance with the club was OF Rick Ankiel, who hit a pinch-homer on Opening Night last season against the Texas Rangers. Guzman finished 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

--CF Dexter Fowler doubled and scored in his first two at-bats in his Astros debut. Fowler joined Vinny Castilla (May 15, 2001) and Jack Hiatt (April 8, 1971) as the only players in club history with two doubles and two runs scored in their Astros debut. Fowler finished 2-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts.

--RF L.J. Hoes homered in his first career Opening Day start, leading off the bottom of the second inning with a home run against Yankees LHP CC Sabathia. Hoes had seven RBIs in 16 games this spring. He joined the Astros via a trade with the Baltimore Orioles on July 31, 2012 and hit .287/.337/.371 in 46 games with Houston.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was just trying to mix it up and I saw they were being pretty aggressive. So I just tried to throw them all (his pitches) and hopefully they would make some outs. Luckily more times than not they hit them right at guys or we were positioned in the right spots.” -- RHP Scott Feldman, who picked up the win after working 6.2 scoreless innings Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He might be ready to start throwing by May.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is expected to miss the first month of the season, and he could be optioned to the minor when he is healthy.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He might be ready to return in April.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Jarred Cosart

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Lucas Harrell

LHP Dallas Keuchel

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Matt Albers

RHP Josh Fields

LHP Kevin Chapman

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Brad Peacock

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jesus Guzman (against LHP)

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

1B Marc Krauss (against RHP)

INF Marwin Gonzalez

1B/DH Jesus Guzman

1B/DH Chris Carter

OUTFIELDERS:

RF L.J. Hoes

CF Dexter Fowler

LF Robbie Grossman

OF Alex Presley

OF/INF Marc Krauss

===