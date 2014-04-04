Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- There were two critical elements taken from the five shutout innings 23-year-old right-hander Jarred Cosart tossed at the Yankees in the Astros’ 3-1 victory Wednesday night: The fact that his 64.7 strike percentage was the highest of his 11 career starts and that nine of his 15 outs were recorded via ground balls.

Had he logged enough innings to qualify, Cosart would have finished third among American League starters with a 54.5 percent ground-ball rate in 2013. Cosart mitigated his control issues following his promotion last July by inducing ground balls at an exceptional rate, and even as he strives to throw more strikes and harness his curveball, recording ground-ball outs remains critical to his continuing development.

“My goal is if I don’t strike someone out, I want to get a ground ball because it’s a lot harder for them to score runs the more ground balls you get,” Cosart said. “(Astros pitching coach Brent Strom) tells me all the time it’s hard to get lift on a fastball when it’s moving into hitters. I’ll try to be down in the zone and if I can be in the top three in the American League, I’ll take it.”

Given that he is armed with a mid-90s fastball, Cosart could one day average a strikeout per inning. However, the movement on his fastball combined with his developing curveball makes Cosart a candidate to rank among the league leaders in ground-ball rate this season.

“With some of the natural movement he has on his ball combined with his velocity, I think we’re going to see that more this year,” Astros catcher Jason Castro said. “He’s gotten more repeatable in his delivery and I think that’s going to solve the command issues he had last year.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-1

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 2013: 7-8, 4.16) at Astros (RHP Lucas Harrell, 2013: 6-17, 5.86)

--RHP Lucas Harrell will open the four-game series against the Angels on Friday night seeking to continue his run of success against Los Angeles. In three starts against the Angels, Harrell has posted a 1.53 ERA, allowing one run in each start. In his previous outing against the Angels on June 30, 2013, Harrell fanned seven over seven innings while taking a no-decision in a 3-1 loss. He finished 6-17 with a 5.86 ERA last season, making 14 of his 36 appearances out of the bullpen.

--C Jason Castro departed after the fifth inning with discomfort in his right foot/ankle. Yankees RHP Ivan Nova hit Castro with a pitch in the first and third innings, with the former bouncing and hitting Castro in the foot. In his second at-bat, Castro took a pitch off the right leg. Castro was diagnosed with a right foot contusion and is day-to-day.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer logged 5.2 innings against the Yankees, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk with five strikeouts. Oberholtzer has worked at least five innings in each of his 11 career starts, a streak that ranks second in club history behind RHP Mark Lemongello, who went at least five innings in each of his first 14 career starts from Sept. 14, 1976 to May 29, 1977.

--CF Dexter Fowler recorded his third consecutive multi-hit game, joining 3B Ken Caminiti (July 16-18, 1987) as the only players in franchise history to begin their Astros career with three consecutive multi-hit games. Fowler, who finished 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, also became the first player in club history with at least two hits and at least one run scored in his first three games in an Astros uniform.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He did a good job. All the work in which he’s put into his curveball, it was evident tonight that it has come a long way. It’s going to be a really good pitch for him. ” -- Astros manager Bo Porter, of LHP Brett Oberholtzer.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

--C Jason Castro (right foot contusion) departed after the fifth inning with discomfort in his right foot/ankle. Yankees RHP Ivan Nova hit Castro with a pitch in the first and third innings, with the former bouncing and hitting Castro in the foot. In his second at-bat, Castro took a pitch off the right leg. Castro is day-to-day.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He might be ready to start throwing by May.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is expected to miss the first month of the season, and he could be optioned to the minor when he is healthy.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He might be ready to return in April.

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Jarred Cosart

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Lucas Harrell

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Matt Albers

RHP Josh Fields

LHP Kevin Chapman

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Brad Peacock

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

1B Jesus Guzman/Marc Krauss

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

LF Robbie Grossman

CF Dexter Fowler

RF L.J. Hoes/Alex Presley