Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Until the likes of right-handed pitching prospect Mike Foltynewicz are up from Triple-A Oklahoma City, the Houston Astros are going to have to depend on right-hander Scott Feldman and No. 2 starter Jarred Cosart, another right, for most of their victories.

The back end of the rotation will be shaky, as was evidenced Friday when No. 4 starter Lucas Harrell was destroyed, and Saturday, when left-hander Dallas Keuchel lasted only five innings while giving up four runs. The Astros desperately need Feldman to eat up innings and save the bullpen, and that’s exactly what he did Sunday while pitching seven impressive innings of one run ball.

Feldman gave up only one run over 13 2/3 innings while starting 2-0. Equally important, the Astros needed only two relievers Sunday to pick up the final two innings.

“He’s been outstanding,” Astros manager Bo Porter said of Feldman. “Again, giving us the start that he did today. Obviously, we needed it with the bullpen getting taxed the last couple days. He gave us seven solid innings the way he did today was outstanding.”

Now, it’s hard-throwing Cosart’s turn to try to see if he can extend his scoreless innings streak.

Cosart held the Yankees scoreless over five innings while giving up four hits in his first game of the season. It’s early in the season, but after losing 111 games in 2013 and finishing with the worst record in baseball for three consecutive years, the Astros need to show their fans right away that this year will be different.

The Astros got a lot of positive momentum by winning the first two of three against the Yankees, but then they lost their next three with Brett Oberholtzer, Harrell and Keuchel. They need Cosart to cap the first homestand of the season with a winning record.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-3

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 0-1, 9.53 ERA) at Astros (RHP Jarred Cosart, 1-0 , 0.00)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Dexter Fowler was out of the starting lineup for the third consecutive day with a stomach virus that landed him in a local hospital for two days. Fowler was a major reason the Astros won their first two games, and he became just the second player in franchise history to start his Astros tenure with three consecutive multi-hit games.

--3B Matt Dominguez snapped a three-game hitless streak with a homer to left field Sunday. His first and only two hits of the season have been home runs. He is the first Astro to homer on his first two hits of the season since Rick Ankiel last year.

--C Jason Castro, who missed two games with a right foot contusion, returned to the lineup Sunday. He returned in style, ripping a two-run home run to give the Astros a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

--OF Alex Presley, who was claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Twins on March 27, hit his first home run with the Astros on Sunday.

--RHP Chad Qualls earned his first save of the season. It was the 52nd of his career and seventh with the Astros, but it was his first for Houston since Sept. 26, 2007.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Home runs always help. The biggest one was (Jonathan) Villar’s home run late in the game. It was the extra cushion. As you can see, we definitely needed it.” -- Astros manager Bo Porter, after his team hit five home runs in a 7-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Dexter Fowler (stomach virus) was out of the starting lineup for the third consecutive day April 6.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He might be ready to start throwing by May.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is expected to miss the first month of the season, and he could be optioned to the minor when he is healthy.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Jarred Cosart

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Lucas Harrell

LHP Dallas Keuchel

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Matt Albers

RHP Josh Fields

LHP Kevin Chapman

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Brad Peacock

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jesus Guzman/Marc Krauss

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Robbie Grossman

CF Dexter Fowler

RF L.J. Hoes/Alex Presley