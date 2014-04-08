Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- While Houston Astros center fielder Dexter Fowler survived a nasty bout with a stomach virus that sidelined him for the entirety of the Los Angeles Angels series, Astros manager Bo Porter learned a little more about his outfield depth.

On March 27 the Astros claimed outfielder Alex Presley off waivers from the Minnesota Twins, a move that provided some security when Fowler was hospitalized on Friday. Presley is versatile enough to play all three outfield positions, leaving Porter with the options of moving left fielder Robbie Grossman to center while keeping Jesus Guzman, L.J. Hoes and Marc Krauss in the corners.

”We’ve gotten contributions from all those guys out there,“ Porter said. ”I thought the acquisition of Presley was a huge acquisition given the fact that it gave us a left-handed bat that can play all three outfield positions. I can only imagine where we would have been had we not acquired him and Dexter had the setback he had with his stomach virus.

“All of those guys have been chipping in, and it’s good.”

Presley homered on Sunday in the Astros’ lone win of their series with the Angels. Guzman also homered and has two this season. Hoes homered in the season opener against the New York Yankees.

Fowler, meanwhile, will travel with the Astros for their road trip through Toronto and Texas. Given that he lost weight while battling the virus, his status remains uncertain. His bat, which yielded a .500/.500/1.083 line against the Yankees, was missed against the Angels.

“It’s a blessing it wasn’t worse than it was,” Fowler said. “It was pretty bad, but luckily I‘m not still in the hospital.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-4

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 1-0, 0.00) at Astros (LHP Brett Oberholtzer, 0-1, 4.76)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer will make his first career start against the Blue Jays in Toronto on Tuesday. He tossed 5.2 innings and allowed three runs on five hits in a 4-2 loss to the New York Yankees last Thursday. After joining the rotation on July 31 last season, Oberholtzer posted a 2.24 ERA over 10 starts, ranking second to then-Indians RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (1.92) in ERA over that span. He worked at least 6.2 innings in each of his first three starts.

--RHP Jarred Cosart allowed a career-high five earned runs on three hits and four walks with four strikeouts over six innings on Monday against the Angels. His walks total was one shy of his single-game career high set on Sept. 3, 2013, against the Minnesota Twins. Cosart has tossed at least 90 pitches in 11 of his 12 career starts, the lone exception coming in his season-opening start against the New York Yankees when he threw 88 pitches.

--C Carlos Corporan ended the shutout bid of Angels LHP C.J. Wilson with a two-out solo home run in the eighth inning of the Astros’ 9-1 loss. The home run was the 12th of his career and just his second against a southpaw.

--LF Jesus Guzman finished 1-for-3 with a double in his first career plate appearances against Angels LHP C.J. Wilson, striking the ball so hard in his first two at-bats that Wilson threw Guzman a knuckleball for the first pitch of their third confrontation in the seventh inning. Guzman took the first pitch, a ball, before tapping a curveball back to the mound.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I feel like we played with a lot of energy. We came out the gate and have played good baseball for the most part. At the same time this one hurts because I don’t feel like we played good baseball today. But it’s over. We’ll get on the plane (for Toronto).” -- Astros manager Bo Porter, after Monday’s 9-=1 loss to the Angels.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Dexter Fowler (stomach virus) was out of the starting lineup for the third consecutive day April 6.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He might be ready to start throwing by May.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is expected to miss the first month of the season, and he could be optioned to the minor when he is healthy.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Jarred Cosart

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Lucas Harrell

LHP Dallas Keuchel

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Matt Albers

RHP Josh Fields

LHP Kevin Chapman

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Brad Peacock

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jesus Guzman/Marc Krauss

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Robbie Grossman

CF Dexter Fowler

RF L.J. Hoes/Alex Presley