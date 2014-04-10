Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The top of the Houston Astros batting order had a different, yet familiar look for Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Center fielder Dexter Fowler was back in his familiar leadoff spot after missing the previous five starts with a stomach virus. He saw only duty was a pinch-hitter in Tuesday’s game in that period.

The different look came in the No. 2 spot where right fielder Alex Presley took over from left fielder Robbie Grossman.

Grossman has been struggling at the plate so it was decided to drop him to eighth in the order to take off some pressure in an effort to get him going.

“We just want to alleviate some of the pressure on him,” Astros manager Bo Porter said.

“I think they know I am capable and the fact that he put me there shows he believes in what I can do,” Presley said. “It’s definitely a good feeling, especially to produce in that spot. I‘m pretty familiar at the top of the lineup so it’s not too different for me.”

The 7-3 loss to the Blue Jays was not a fault of the top two hitters in the Astros’ lineup. Presley was 1-for-4 but had a line-out to center and a two-run homer. Fowler was 1-for-3 with a walk and scored on Presley’s homer. He was robbed of a hit in the eighth inning by a diving catch by second baseman Ryan Goins in the eighth inning.

“It was great to get Dexter back in the lineup,” Porter said. “Obviously, offensively he is the catalyst at the top of our lineup. The energy that he brings and his ability to get on base and make things happen, we definitely missed it the last four games.”

“My timing wasn’t that bad, but I felt a little weak out there,” Fowler said. “I’ll take it day by day but it’s just a blessing to be able to get back out there.”

The Astros are glad to have him back.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-6

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 0-1, 7.20 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 1-1, 4.63)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Dexter Fowler (stomach virus) was back in the starting lineup for Wednesday’s game against the Blue Jays. He missed four games before entering Tuesday’s 5-2 loss to the Blue Jays as pinch hitter in the eighth inning. He said that he still was not at 100 percent. “It’s going to take a few days, maybe a week,” he said. “You never know, you can’t put a time on that.”

--LF Robbie Grossman was moved from the No. 2 spot in the batting order to the No. 8 spot for Wednesday’s game against the Blue Jays. “We just want to alleviate some of the pressure on him,” Astros manager Bo Porter said before the game at Rogers Centre. “Robbie is one of those guys that sometimes as a manger you have to protect them from themselves. Getting him out of the two-hole gives him a little bit of a chance to relax a little bit.” RF Alex Presley batted second Wednesday. Grossman was 0-for-3 in the 7-3 loss and is batting .063 (2-for-32) with five walks, 10 strikeouts and one RBI.

--LHP Dallas Keuchel (0-1, 7.20 ERA) will start the finale of the three-game series against the Blue Jays on Thursday. He took the loss against the Los Angeles Angels last Saturday, allowing eight hits, two walks and four runs in the 5-1 game. He allowed three of the runs in the fifth inning. He is 1-0 with a 3.77 ERA in two career starts against the Blue Jays. In his most recent appearance against Toronto he held the Blue Jays scoreless over seven innings on four hits and three in Houston on Aug. 25 but did not factor in the decision. He left with a 1-0 lead but the Blue Jays scored twice in the ninth to win 2-1.

--RHP Jerome Williams (right groin strain) left Wednesday’s game in Toronto with two out in the sixth inning. It came on his second last pitch and he left with Blue Jays 1B Edwin Encarnacion at the plate with a 2-2 count. RHP Josh Zeid entered and completed the strikeout of Encarnacion. Williams described it as a “slight pull” “We’ll see how it is tomorrow,” he said. “I don’t need an MRI.” Said manager Bo Porter: “I think he’s day-to-day. I think we’ll know more tomorrow. It’s a mild strain of his groin. He said he felt something the pitch before. And then the next pitch is when he really felt it. It actually happened the pitch before.”

--RHP Lucas Harrell allowed seven hits and five runs (four earned) in Wednesday’s 7-3 loss to the Blue Jays. He has yet to last five innings in his two starts this season and is 0-2 with an 11.05 ERA. “I felt like he did a better job at establishing the strike zone,” Astros manager Bo Porter said. “He kept the ball on the ground, he threw more strikes than he did the last time and I felt like it was a step in the right direction. In relation to his last outing, I felt like it was much improved.” He has an ERA of 8.74 in 11 1/3 innings pitched against Toronto in his career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t throw very well. The first inning I came out a little sluggish and left some balls out over the plate and they made some hits.” -- Houston RHP Lucas Harrell, who allowed seven hits and five runs (four earned) in Wednesday’s 7-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jerome Williams (right groin strain) left the April 9 game at Toronto in the sixth inning and is day-to-day.

--CF Dexter Fowler (stomach virus) entered Tuesday’s 5-2 loss as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning after missing four straight games. He returned to the starting lineup April 9.

--RHP Jesse Crain (biceps surgery) returned to the Astros’ spring training facility in Kissimmee, Fla., on April 8 to continue his rehabilitation and is expected to return to the active roster in May.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is expected to miss the first month of the season, and he could be optioned to the minor when he is healthy.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Jarred Cosart

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Lucas Harrell

LHP Dallas Keuchel

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Matt Albers (paternity leave)

RHP Josh Fields

LHP Kevin Chapman

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Brad Peacock

RHP Josh Zeid

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jesus Guzman/Marc Krauss

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Robbie Grossman

CF Dexter Fowler

RF L.J. Hoes/Alex Presley