Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Toronto Blue Jays right-hander R.A. Dickey felt he had a good knuckleball going on Thursday, but he took a loss when he allowed two home runs that accounted for five runs.

He did not account for the Houston Astros’ secret weapon, former major league knuckleball pitcher Steve Sparks, now a radio broadcaster for the team.

Sparks threw the knuckleball in the cage for the hitters before Thursday’s 6-4 win and it seemed to pay off.

“I think it always helps,” Astros manager Bo Porter said. “It’s not every day that you face knuckleball pitchers. We are fortunate enough to have Steve come out and be willing to get in the cage and throw knuckleballs to our guys on the days we are facing knuckleballers and I think it paid dividends today.”

Dickey felt that his knuckleball was so good that he was going to pitch a complete game.

“Some of the ones they hit were pretty good knuckleballs,” he said. “They did a good job.”

Left fielder Robbie Grossman has been struggling at the plate so far this season but he gave Sparks credit for his two-run homer against Dickey on Thursday.

“Just seeing it (helped),” he said. “Because you never see it. Just to get a look at it all. Thankful that Sparksy could come down and throw some BP. Just the look of it, of the knuckleball, ‘cause you never see it.”

When it mentioned that Dickey throws a harder than usual knuckleball, Grossman said, “Yeah, but Steve’s still got it.”

The teams don’t meet again until July 31-Aug. 3 in Houston. If Dickey has a start in that series, look for Sparks to show one more time that he still has it.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-6

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 2-0, 0.66 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Yu Darvish, 1-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Scott Feldman is going for his third win of the season in the opener of a three-game series against the Texas Rangers on Friday in Arlington, Texas. He held the Los Angeles Angels to one run and three hits in seven innings April 6 in his second start of the year. Feldman faces his former team in the Rangers for the third time in his career against the team that drafted him in the 30th round in 2003. His other starts against Texas came last season, one with the Chicago Cubs, and the other with the Baltimore Orioles. He is 1-1 with a 5.11 ERA in those two starts.

--RHP Jerome Williams (right groin strain) left Wednesday’s 7-3 loss to the Blue Jays in the sixth inning and is listed as day-to-day while it is determined what the next course of action could be. “We don’t know if he’ll be able to rebound quickly or whether it’s going to take some time,” manager Bo Porter said before Thursday’s series finale.

--OF Alex Presley was 0-for-4 in Thursday’s 6-4 win in the series finale against the Blue Jays to end a five-game hit streak. He batted .263 (5-for-19) on the streak including a two-run homer in the 7-3 loss to Toronto on Wednesday.

--LHP Dallas Keuchel pitched at least seven innings in each of his career starts against the Toronto Blue Jays, a total of 21 1/3 innings for an ERA of 2.95. He picked up his first win of the season by allowing five hits, two walks and a run while striking out six in seven innings in Houston’s 6-4 victory over Toronto on Thursday. “Dallas Keuchel was outstanding,” manager Bo Porter said. “Plus and minus with his fastball, pitching to both sides of the plate, threw some really good breaking balls, threw his changeup behind in the count.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt like he did a really good job of attacking the strike zone. He sped them up enough where he was able to use his secondary stuff efficiently ahead and behind in the count.” -- Astros manager Bo Porter, on LHP Dallas Keuchel, who picked up his first win of the season Thursday in a 6-4 decision over the Toronto Blue Jays.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jerome Williams (right groin strain) left the April 9 game at Toronto in the sixth inning and is day-to-day.

--RHP Jesse Crain (biceps surgery) returned to the Astros’ spring training facility in Kissimmee, Fla., on April 8 to continue his rehabilitation and is expected to return to the active roster in May.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is expected to miss the first month of the season, and he could be optioned to the minor when he is healthy.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Jarred Cosart

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Lucas Harrell

LHP Dallas Keuchel

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Matt Albers (paternity leave)

RHP Josh Fields

LHP Kevin Chapman

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Brad Peacock

RHP Josh Zeid

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jesus Guzman/Marc Krauss

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Robbie Grossman

CF Dexter Fowler

RF L.J. Hoes/Alex Presley