Houston Astros - TeamReport

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Scott Feldman pitched Friday night on his normal five days’ rest.

The game, though, was anything but normal.

The Astros’ right-hander was pitching only days after his father, Marshall Feldman, died of brain cancer at 70.

Feldman worked seven shutout innings and took a no-decision in Houston’s 1-0, 12-inning loss to the Texas Rangers.

“It was a rough couple of days,” said Feldman, who left the team for a few days to be with his father in his last days. “I think without a doubt he’d have wanted me to go out there and pitch. ... Hopefully, he was watching.”

RECORD: 4-7

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Jared Cosart, 1-1, 4.09 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Tanner Scheppers, 0-1, 9.00)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Scott Feldman so far has been worth every dime of the three-year contract he signed last offseason. The right-hander was part of a no-decision in holding the Texas Rangers scoreless over seven innings and gave up only two hits. He is 2-0 with a 0.44 ERA. Feldman had already joined the Astros’ history books, having become only the fourth pitcher in franchise history to go 6 2/3 innings while allowing one run or less in his first two starts. Roger Clemens (2004), Robin Roberts (1965) and Dean Stone (1962) were the others.

--2B Jose Altuve, all 5 feet 6 of him, was back in the cleanup spot on Friday. He went 0-for-4 with a walk, which dropped his average to .268. “He’s willing to do what is best for the ballclub,” manager Bo Porter said of Altuve’s willingness to hit wherever he’s needed. “You’re talking about having one your better hitters in an RBI spot. He’s a proven commodity in major-league baseball.”

--3B Matt Dominguez had Houston’s only two hits Friday against the Texas Rangers. One of the singles broke up Yu Darvish’s potential no-hit bid in the sixth. But that shouldn’t come as a surprise, considering he’s had good success against the Rangers’ ace. Before Friday, Dominguez had three home runs in 11 at-bats, including two in one game last May. Dominguez is one of three major-leaguers with three or more home runs against Darvish. Mike Trout (4) and Brandon Moss (3) are the others.

--C Jason Castro followed up a 2-for-4 game with a home run and RBI against the Toronto Blue Jays by going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts against the Texas Rangers on Friday. An All-Star a season ago, Castro’s average dropped to .156. He has a long, long way to go before losing the confidence of manager Bo Porter, who called him one of the team’s two best hitters.

--RHP Matt Albers was activated from the paternity list. He had been on the reserve list since Tuesday when his wife gave birth. He did not pitch Friday against Texas.

--RHP Josh Zeid was sent back to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday as RHP Matt Albers came off the paternity list. Zeid was recalled for the three-game series at Toronto when Albers went on the reserve list.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jerome Williams (right groin strain) left the April 9 game at Toronto in the sixth inning and is day-to-day.

--RHP Jesse Crain (biceps surgery) returned to the Astros’ spring training facility in Kissimmee, Fla., on April 8 to continue his rehabilitation and is expected to return to the active roster in May.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is expected to miss the first month of the season, and he could be optioned to the minor when he is healthy.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21.

