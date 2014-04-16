Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH
HOUSTON -- There was a time only a handful of seasons ago when the Astros were chastised for the lack of diversity in their clubhouse. As Major League Baseball celebrated Jackie Robinson Day on Tuesday, the Astros stood out as an organization that has taken significant strides in that area.
Manager Bo Porter is one of only three black managers in baseball and, as the club celebrated the career of Robinson, he was flanked by coaches Tarrik Brock and Pat Listach and four black players: right-handed pitcher Jerome Williams, first baseman Chris Carter and outfielders L.J. Hoes and Dexter Fowler. The Astros, to some measure, represent the painstaking progress the game as made to reach out to more black youth.
“It’s important that the youth are here as well, that they see us paving the way and they have the opportunity to do that as well,” Fowler said during a pregame ceremony that included young ballplayers from the Astros Urban Youth Academy.
For Porter, recalling what Robinson accomplished truly resonates, particularly given his standing in the small fraternity of black managers.
“It’s definitely a responsibility that I take very serious,” Porter said. “Realizing that there were a lot of people that came before me that paved the way for me to have the opportunity that I have today. I want to make sure that I continue to carry that torch so that those that come behind me are afforded the same opportunities, if not better opportunities, long after my days of major league baseball are over.”
--CF Dexter Fowler finished 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored, snapping an 0-for-15 skid at the plate in the first inning. Fowler has hit and scored in all four of his games at Minute Maid Park.
--RHP Paul Clemens worked three scoreless innings of relief. Seven of his 31 career relief appearances have lasted three-plus innings, while 16 have lasted at least an inning. Clemens was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday to replace RHP Scott Feldman, who was placed on the bereavement list.
--3B Matt Dominguez extended his hitting streak to five games with his seventh-inning single. That streak ties for the longest on the team at this early stage of the season, alongside SS Jonathan Villar and OF Alex Presley.
--C Carlos Corporan clubbed a solo home run in the fifth inning off Royals RHP Yordano Ventura, his second home run in three starts behind the plate this season. Of his 13 career home runs, 11 have come against right-handed pitchers.
--RHP Jerome Williams (right groin strain) left the April 9 game at Toronto in the sixth inning and is day-to-day.
--RHP Jesse Crain (biceps surgery) returned to the Astros’ spring training facility in Kissimmee, Fla., on April 8 to continue his rehabilitation and is expected to return to the active roster in May.
--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is expected to miss the first month of the season, and he could be optioned to the minor leagues when he is healthy.
--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21.
RHP Scott Feldman (bereavement list)
