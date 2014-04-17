Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- To much fanfare and celebration, the Houston Astros promoted their third-rated prospect, right fielder George Springer, on Wednesday and inserted him into the starting lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Springer finished 1-for-5 with a walk, a run scored and two strikeouts in the Astros’ 6-4 loss.

Springer was named Astros Minor League Player of the Year last season and seemed a good bet to make the club out of spring training. Instead, after opening the year with Triple-A Oklahoma City, Springer responded by batting .353 with eight extra-base hits and nine RBIs over 13 games. His promotion represents the first wave of touted position players to arrive for the rebuilding Astros. That news in itself proved noteworthy.

“We have a lot of young talent in this organization,” Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow said. “We talked about this being the year that we start to really turn a lot of that young talent into major league victories. (Right-hander Jarred) Cosart was a big step last year. This is another big step. This won’t be the last one. There’s guys behind him. I think every time we bring someone up who has this type of potential it’s going to be a great day for the organization, the city and obviously me personally.”

Springer tried to deflect the spotlight casting him as a savior for the Astros’ struggling offense. Houston entered the second game of its series with the Royals with a miserable .185/.258/.347 and, despite his prodigious power, saddling Springer with the pressure of carrying the load is unfair. Springer, for his part, showcased ample humility.

“It’s great. But like I said before I‘m only one of 25 guys that are out there competing and trying to help the Houston Astros win,” Springer said. “The goal at the end of the day isn’t about the future, it isn’t about me, it isn’t about anybody else, it’s about the Houston Astros and that’s to go out and win.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-10

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Royals (RHP James Shields, 0-2, 2.37 ERA) at Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 2-0, 0.44 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF George Springer made his major league debut following his selection from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Springer was hitting .353 with eight extra-base hits, nine RBIs and four stolen bases with a 1.106 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 13 games with the RedHawks. Springer entered the season ranked as the 21st-best prospect in baseball by MLB.com.

--OF Robbie Grossman was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Grossman started all 14 games for the Astros, including 11 in left field, batting .125/.236/.313 with two home runs and six RBIs. Grossman earned his Opening Day start with a strong spring, but his troubles at the plate were compounded by his issues at all three outfield positions.

--RHP Scott Feldman was reinstated from the bereavement list. Feldman leads the majors in Wins Above Replacement (1.4) and went 2-0 with a 0.44 ERA before being placed on the bereavement list last Saturday following the death of his father. Feldman leads the majors in opponent’s batting average (.106) and will make his return to the rotation on Thursday.

--RHP Lucas Harrell dropped to 0-3 with a 9.49 ERA following his loss to the Royals on Tuesday night and was designated for assignment. In 77 appearances (59 starts) with the Astros, Harrell went 17-33 with a 4.81 ERA. Harrell led the American League with 17 losses last season and his 88 walks were the most in the majors.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This was tough to swallow because we felt we had the right guys in the right situation tonight. We just did not get it done.” -- Astros manager Bo Porter, after a 6-4 loss to Kansas City on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jerome Williams (right groin strain) left the April 9 game at Toronto in the sixth inning and is day-to-day.

--RHP Jesse Crain (biceps surgery) returned to the Astros’ spring training facility in Kissimmee, Fla., on April 8 to continue his rehabilitation and is expected to return to the active roster in May.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is expected to miss the first month of the season, and he could be optioned to the minor leagues when he is healthy.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Jarred Cosart

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

LHP Dallas Keuchel

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Matt Albers

RHP Josh Fields

LHP Kevin Chapman

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Brad Peacock

RHP Paul Clemens

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jesus Guzman/Marc Krauss

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

OUTFIELDERS:

LF George Springer

CF Dexter Fowler

RF L.J. Hoes/Alex Presley