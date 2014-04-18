Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- With the demotion of left-hander Kevin Chapman on Thursday, the Astros continue to tinker with a bullpen many deemed vastly improved over the historically poor collection of relievers Houston utilized last season.

Chapman, the lone southpaw in the bullpen, and his 31.8 percent walk rate were jettisoned to Triple-A Oklahoma City in favor of lefty Raul Valdes, who did not issue a walk over four appearances with the RedHawks. Valdes was set to make the 25-man roster out of spring training but was bumped when the Astros acquired outfielder Alex Presley.

”It mostly came down to Valdes is a guy that we believe is going to throw strikes,“ Astros manager Bo Porter said. ”When you’re talking about pitching out of a major league bullpen ... you have to throw strikes. You’re coming into a situation a majority of the time where there’s men on base. The last thing we can have is a free pass.

“That was pretty much the message we delivered to Chapman. He has the stuff to pitch here, but he has to command it.”

Chapman was just one component of an underperforming bullpen. Albeit with a small sample size, the Astros rank last in the majors in opponent’s batting average (.284), 29th in walks-and-hits-per-inning-pitched ratio (1.68) and 28th in ERA (5.51). Porter is relying on matchups more than defined roles to influence which reliever he summons, a practice made easier by the number of veteran relievers the Astros signed to revamp their bullpen.

“You kind of understand that they’re all important whenever you get the ball,” Astros right-hander Matt Albers said. “It’s not like when you’re the middle guy or you’re on the back end you throw any different. You usually take the same approach. It’s definitely good, though, that we have veterans that have been through it.”

Houston received three scoreless innings from its bullpen Thursday, all from Anthony Bass, but it was little consolation in a 5-1 loss to the Royals. Kansas City completed a three-game series sweep.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-11

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Astros (RHP Jarred Cosart, 1-1, 4.00 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 2-0, 0.95 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Kevin Chapman walked the only batter he faced Wednesday, Royals 1B Eric Hosmer, and he was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday. Chapman was 1-0 with a 12.27 ERA, and he issued seven walks in 3 2/3 innings. Opposing batters were hitting .357 against Chapman, whose 31.8 percent walk rate would have ranked among the bottom 20 relievers in the American League had his innings total qualified.

--LHP Raul Valdes had his contract purchased from Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he was 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA over four appearances with the RedHawks. Valdes had a 37.5 percent strikeout rate and had yet to walk a batter this season. The Astros designated him for assignment March 27 when the club acquired OF Alex Presley off waivers from the Minnesota Twins.

--RHP Scott Feldman allowed five runs (four earned) on nine hits but logged six innings for a fourth consecutive start. He is the first Houston starter to work at least six innings in his first four starts to begin a season since RHP Brett Myers strung together six such starts in 2011.

--3B Matt Dominguez extended his hitting streak to a career-long seven games with his single in the fifth inning. That represents the longest hitting streak by a Houston player this season. Dominguez, however, was thrown out attempting to stretch the single into a double.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They were putting the bat on the ball early and often. It was tough to get some swing and misses.” -- RHP Scott Feldman, who yielded five runs (four earned) in six innings Thursday during the Astros’ 5-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He returned to the Astros’ spring training facility in Kissimmee, Fla., on April 8 to continue his rehabilitation. He is expected to return to the active roster in May.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is expected to miss the first month of the season, and he could be optioned to the minor leagues when he is healthy.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Jarred Cosart

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Matt Albers

RHP Josh Fields

LHP Raul Valdes

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Paul Clemens

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jesus Guzman/Marc Krauss

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

OUTFIELDERS:

LF George Springer

CF Dexter Fowler

RF L.J. Hoes/Alex Presley