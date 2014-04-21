Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND -- The would-be savior has arrived for the Houston Astros, and for outfielder George Springer there’s plenty left to save. Or restore.

Springer, taken 11th overall in the 2011 draft out of the University of Connecticut, was elevated to the big leagues Wednesday from Oklahoma City. He’s played in five games. He has hits in five games.

The Astros media guide trumpets Springer thusly: “Enters 2014 coming off one of the greatest seasons in minor league history ... hit 37 homers while stealing 45 bases combined between Triple A Oklahoma City and Double A Corpus Christi in 2013.”

Houston, which had lost seven in a row heading into Monday night at Seattle, is looking for offensive punch from the 24-year-old Springer, who on Sunday became the first Astro to hit in his first five games since 2011.

”Springer offers a tantalizing combination of power and speed,“ Sports Illustrated said. ”He possesses quick hands and outstanding bat speed, producing a whole lot of hard contact via a pull-heavy approach.

“The knock on his hitting, however, is a whole lot of swinging and missing. Last year, he struck out 161 times in 589 plate appearances (27.3 percent). He tends to miss pitches even in the strike zone - particularly quality offspeed stuff.”

We shall see.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-14

STREAK: Lost seven

NEXT: Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 1-1, 3.50 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 3-0, 1.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Dallas Keuchel, who goes against “King” Felix Hernandez in Seattle on Monday, ranks third in the majors in groundball-to-flyball ratio (2.54) behind A.J. Burnett and Garrett Richards. In his last game, he had his second straight quality start, going six innings and allowing only two runs

--C Jason Castro, who grew up in Castro Valley, about five miles south of the Oakland Coliseum, where the Astros played the three-game series against A‘s, and graduated from Stanford, leads all major league catchers in slugging and on-base percentage.

--2B Jose Altuve, who was tied with Detroit’s Ian Kinsler for first in hits among American League second baseman, went 1-for-4 Sunday. Manager Bo Porter also credits Altuve with helping SS Jonathon Villar to improve. “He’s really been pushing him to go about his business properly,” said Porter.

--3B Marwin Gonzalez, who probably is the victim of countless misspellings (yes, W not V), drove in the Astros only run, with a homer in the fourth. When that was added to his first-inning single, Gonzalez had multiple hits for consecutive games.

--RF George Springer, 11th pick in 2011 draft and called by some the Astros next star, went 1-for-4 Sunday and has hits in each of his five major league games since being called up Wednesday from Oklahoma City.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Major league ball players have to have the ability to put each and every game behind them. Losing is frustrating, but at the same time you have to be man enough to put it behind you can come out for the next game.” -- Houston manager Bo Porter, after the Astros lost their seventh straight on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Alex Presley was not in the starting lineup April 20 for the third straight game because of flu-like symptoms. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He returned to the Astros’ spring training facility in Kissimmee, Fla., on April 8 to continue his rehabilitation. He is expected to return to the active roster in May.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is expected to miss the first month of the season, and he could be optioned to the minor leagues when he is healthy.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Jarred Cosart

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Matt Albers

RHP Josh Fields

LHP Raul Valdes

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Paul Clemens

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jesus Guzman/Marc Krauss

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

OUTFIELDERS:

LF George Springer

CF Dexter Fowler

RF L.J. Hoes/Alex Presley

