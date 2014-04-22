Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE - The Houston Astros’ top offseason acquisition was looking like an overwhelming success until Monday afternoon.

Houston announced before Monday’s game against the Seattle Mariners that Opening Day starter Scott Feldman had been placed on the 15-day disabled list with tendinitis in his right biceps. The right-handed pitcher won’t be eligible to start again until May 2, at the earliest.

Feldman, who will miss two starts before becoming eligible to come off the DL, did not make the trip to Seattle because he was meeting with a team doctor in Houston.

Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow told MLB.com that the injury was “nothing too concerning. We debated putting him on the disabled list, but considering he’s going to miss a start (Tuesday), we kind of want to be cautious with any discomfort.”

Feldman made his three-year, $30 million contract look like a solid investment after going 2-1 with a 1.69 ERA over his first three starts with the Astros. Pitching in front of the worst offense in the American League, Feldman has been just the kind of No. 1 starter the Astros needed.

But for the time being, his spot in the rotation will go to Triple-A call-up Collin McHugh, a 26-year-old right-hander whose gone 0-8 with an 8.94 ERA over 15 career Major League appearances, nine of them as a starter. It’s a huge step down in production for a rotation desperate for a quality No. 1 starter.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-14

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 1-2, 7.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Scott Feldman was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday, retroactive to April 18, because of biceps tendinitis. The Astros’ Opening Day starter and prized offseason addition has lived up to expectations thus far, having gone 2-1 with a 1.69 ERA in four starts with Houston. Feldman had been the Astros’ most dependable starter after signing a three-year, $30 million contract as a free agent in December.

--2B Jose Altuve batted leadoff for the fourth time this season Monday night, and this time it actually resulted in a win. The Astros were 0-3 this season when Altuve batted leadoff before Monday night’s 7-2 victory over Seattle. Altuve went 1-for-4 with a double. He led off the game with a walk but got thrown out on an inning-ending double play when he rounded second base on a flyout to left and failed to touch the bag on his way back to first.

--LF Alex Presley missed three games with flu-like symptoms but came back with a bang Monday night in Seattle. He went 3-for-4 with an RBI triple and scored two runs -- doing all of his damage against Mariners ace Felix Hernandez. Presley had never faced Hernandez before Monday’s game. Presley was hitting .146 on the season entering the game.

--3B Matt Dominguez served as the designated hitter for only the second time this season Monday, when he went 2-for-3 and drove in three runs to lead the Astros to a 7-2 win at Seattle. Dominguez was coming off a 1-for-8 series in Oakland.

--LHP Dallas Keuchel turned in his third consecutive solid start Monday, when he out-dueled Seattle ace Felix Hernandez in the Astros’ 7-2 win. Keuchel gave up two runs on six hits over six innings of work while striking out eight. He is now 2-1 on the season, with two wins over his past three starts.

--1B Marc Krauss had gone hitless in 12 consecutive at-bats before hitting an RBI single in Monday’s sixth inning and adding a solo homer in the eighth. Krauss went 2-for-4 with two RBIs to improve his season batting average to .167.

-- RHP Collin McHugh is scheduled to make his 2014 debut on Tuesday night after going 0-4 with a 10.04 ERA with the Rockies and Mets last season. McHugh is expected to officially be recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City before Tuesday’s game at Seattle. He’ll replace Opening Day starter Scott Feldman, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list before Monday’s game. The 26-year-old McHugh is still looking for his first Major League victory, having gone 0-8 with an ERA of 8.94 over 15 career games (nine starts).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt like offensively we were getting close, and today it seemed like the guys put it all together.” -- Houston manager Bo Porter, after the Astros ended a seven-game losing streak with a 7-2 victory over Seattle on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Scott Feldman (biceps tendinitis) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday, retroactive to April 18.

--CF Alex Presley was not in the starting lineup April 20 for the third straight game because of flu-like symptoms. But he returned to action on April 21.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He returned to the Astros’ spring training facility in Kissimmee, Fla., on April 8 to continue his rehabilitation. He is expected to return to the active roster in May.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is expected to miss the first month of the season, and he could be optioned to the minor leagues when he is healthy.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21.

ROTATION:

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Jarred Cosart

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Matt Albers

RHP Josh Fields

LHP Raul Valdes

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Paul Clemens

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jesus Guzman/Marc Krauss

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

OUTFIELDERS:

LF George Springer

CF Dexter Fowler

RF L.J. Hoes/Alex Presley

=