Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

Impressive outing for McHugh

SEATTLE -- Collin McHugh’s first start of the 2014 season opened with a bang.

The 26-year-old Astros right-hander struck out the side in the first inning of Tuesday night’s game in Seattle, then did it again in the third. By the end of the fifth inning, the Triple-A call-up had already matched his career high of nine strikeouts in a game.

By the end of the night, McHugh had thrown 6 2/3 scoreless innings while striking out a career-high 12 batters in a 5-2 win over the Seattle Mariners. He earned his first career win after going 0-8 through the first 11 starts of his major league career.

With the performance, McHugh saw his career ERA drop by more than a full run -- from 8.94 to 7.83.

“It’s been a long journey, with a lot of highlights,” McHugh said. “This is definitely one of them.”

It was a wildly unexpected outing from the pitcher filling in for Opening Day starter Scott Feldman. McHugh probably can’t match the production of Feldman, who went 2-1 with a 1.69 ERA over his first four starts this season, but the right-hander’s 2014 debut was one to remember.

And if he can keep it up for one more start, maybe the Astros won’t miss Feldman as much as they expected.

“That’s what you call seizing the opportunity,” Houston manager Bo Porter said of McHugh’s 2014 debut. “He was tremendous.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-14

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Astros (RHP Jarred Cosart, 1-2, 7.36) at Mariners (RHP Chris Young, 0-0, 3.27 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Lucas Harrell was outrighted to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, when he officially cleared waivers. The Astros designated Harrell for assignment last week, following an 0-3 record and a 9.49 ERA in three starts with Houston.

--2B Jose Altuve was in the leadoff spot for the second game in a row Tuesday. He went 0-for-4 with a walk, but Houston’s offense has really come alive since he was moved back to the top of the order with new acquisition Dexter Fowler dropping one spot to No. 2.

--C Jason Castro had gone hitless in nine consecutive at-bats before hitting a two-run home run in the first inning of Tuesday’s game at Seattle.

--RHP Collin McHugh earned his first career victory Tuesday night, when he filled in for injured Scott Feldman and threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings of three-hit ball to beat the Seattle Mariners 5-2. McHugh had a career-high 12 strikeouts, half of them coming when he struck out the side in the first and third innings. He entered the game with an 0-8 record and 8.94 ERA over 15 career starts with the Rockies and Mets.

--DH Chris Carter homered in his first at-bat Tuesday, giving him four home runs in eight games against Seattle since the beginning of the 2013 season. Carter went 2-for-4 and now has a .375 batting average (15-for-40) with 12 RBIs in 10 games against the Mariners over that span.

--3B Matt Dominguez hit his second home run in as many nights when he went deep in Tuesday’s seventh inning. Dominguez now has four homers on the season and has a hit in 10 of his past 11 games.

--RHP Jarred Cosart is hoping to bounce back from the roughest start of his career when he takes the mound for Wednesday afternoon’s game in Seattle. Houston’s scheduled Wednesday starter didn’t get out of the first inning his last time out, giving up two home runs, four walks and seven earned runs in a third of an inning. Cosart has been solid in two of his four starts this season but has a 7.36 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It felt really good. I’ve had a lot of people encouraging me over the years, and my wife and I have bounced around to a lot of places. So this one’s for the people like my wife who’ve been with me through it all.” -- RHP Collin McHugh, who finally earned his first career victory Tuesday, pitching 6 2/3 scoreless innings and striking out a career-high 12.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Scott Feldman (biceps tendinitis) was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 21, retroactive to April 18.

--CF Alex Presley was not in the starting lineup April 20 for the third straight game because of flu-like symptoms. But he returned to action on April 21.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He returned to the Astros’ spring training facility in Kissimmee, Fla., on April 8 to continue his rehabilitation. He is expected to return to the active roster in May.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is expected to miss the first month of the season, and he could be optioned to the minor leagues when he is healthy.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21.

ROTATION:

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Jarred Cosart

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Matt Albers

RHP Josh Fields

LHP Raul Valdes

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Paul Clemens

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jesus Guzman/Marc Krauss

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

OUTFIELDERS:

LF George Springer

CF Dexter Fowler

RF L.J. Hoes/Alex Presley

