Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Astros closer Josh Fields pitched on back-to-back nights in the first two games of the Seattle series without any noticeable effect.

On Wednesday afternoon, his third consecutive day of action, the work seemed to catch up with him.

Fields gave up singles to the first two batters he faced during Wednesday’s ninth inning, then Seattle’s Kyle Seager took him deep for a walk-off three-run homer -- resulting in the first blown save for Fields this season.

“That stuff’s going to happen,” Fields said. “You’re not going to go out and throw zeroes all the time. You’ve got to have a short memory.”

Astros manager Bo Porter seemed more concerned than Field afterward, saying that the three consecutive days of work should not have been a factor.

“If you’re going to close out games in the major leagues,” Porter said, “you’re going to have to pitch two days in a row.”

Fields didn’t want to blame his performance on fatigue, saying he simply left a fastball up in the strike zone. Seager hit it over the right-field fence to avoid a Houston three-game sweep.

“As soon as he hit it,” Fields said, “I knew he gave it a ride. Nothing else I could do after that.”

Porter called the walk-off loss “concerning. The most demoralizing loss in baseball is a late-inning loss, when you have the game won.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-15

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Athletics (LHP Scott Kazmir, 2-0, 1.65 ERA) at Astros (LHP Brett Oberholtzer, 0-3, 3.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Josh Fields pitched for the third time in as many days Wednesday, and the work seemed to catch up with him. He allowed hits to three of the four batters he faced in the ninth inning while blowing a save for the first time this season. Robinson Cano and Corey Hart welcomed him to the game with back-to-back singles before Seattle’s Kyle Seager hit a walk-off, three-run homer with one out in the bottom of the ninth.

--C Jason Castro drove in a pair of runs with a third-inning double Wednesday, giving him five RBIs during the three games in Seattle. He went 1-for-5 Wednesday with an inning-ending strikeout in the ninth.

--DH Chris Carter continued his two-year assault on Seattle pitching with a seventh-inning homer Wednesday. Since the beginning of last season, Carter has hit .372 with five home runs and 13 RBIs in 11 games in Seattle.

--LHP Raul Valdes retired the only batter he faced Wednesday, lowering his season ERA by 13.50 in the process. When Valdes got Seattle’s Dustin Ackley to fly out to end the seventh inning, it dropped his season ERA from 40.50 to 27.00. Wednesday’s game marked Valdes’ third appearance of the season, and his first without allowing a run.

--RHP Jarred Cosart bounced back from the worst outing of his career (three hits, three earned runs, four walks in 1/3 inning) to control the Seattle bats for most of Wednesday afternoon. He had a shutout going into the seventh inning, when he gave up a two-run homer to the Mariners’ Kyle Seager. Cosart allowed two runs off four hits over 6 2/3 innings but did not factor in the decision.

--2B Jose Altuve went 0for-5 Wednesday, marking only the third time in 22 games this season that he has failed to reach base.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer is scheduled to face the A’s for the second start in a row when the two teams play Thursday night in Houston. Oberholtzer allowed eight hits but only one run over 5 2/3 innings when the Astros played in Oakland last week. In two career starts against the A‘s, Oberholtzer has a 1.54 ERA but a record of 0-1. Run support has been an issue this season, as the Astros have scored just seven total runs over his four starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That stuff’s going to happen. You’re not going t o go out and throw zeroes all the time. You’ve got to have a short memory.” -- RHP Josh Fields, after blowing a save for the first time this season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Scott Feldman (biceps tendinitis) was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 21, retroactive to April 18.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He returned to the Astros’ spring training facility in Kissimmee, Fla., on April 8 to continue his rehabilitation. He is expected to return to the active roster in May.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is expected to miss the first month of the season, and he could be optioned to the minor leagues when he is healthy.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21.

ROTATION:

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Jarred Cosart

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Matt Albers

RHP Josh Fields

LHP Raul Valdes

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Paul Clemens

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jesus Guzman/Marc Krauss

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

OUTFIELDERS:

LF George Springer

CF Dexter Fowler

RF L.J. Hoes/Alex Presley

