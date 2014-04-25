Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Following a promotion from Triple-A Oklahoma City on April 16 that involved much fanfare, right fielder George Springer was moved to the cleanup spot in the batting order while Houston completed a six-game swing through Oakland and Seattle last week.

While Springer has reached base in eight of his nine career games, including Thursday night against the Athletics, he hit just .167 (4-for-24) on the road trip and finished 0-for-2 with a walk in the Astros’ 10-1 loss Thursday.

”Some people may look at his average; it’s a small sample,“ manager Bo Porter said. ”The league hasn’t made an adjustment to him and he hasn’t made an adjustment to the league; he hasn’t been here long enough.

“But when you look at our lineup construction, you’re talking about the middle-of-the-lineup guys that can change the game with one swing. And I think he adds an added dimension as a guy that can steal a bunch of bases, too.”

Given the ballyhoo, Porter was insistent that Springer should not be judged by his slow start, which includes a .171/.275/.200 line. And, Porter believes strongly that batting cleanup doesn’t heap any additional pressure on Springer’s shoulders.

“When you look at the construction of our team, he can hit second and he can hit fourth,” Porter said. “I like him in the four-hole in the position where he has a chance to hit with some speed guys on base in front of him.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-16

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Jesse Chavez, 1-0, 1.38 ERA) at Astros (RHP Brad Peacock, 0-2, 6.14)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Jose Altuve finished 3-for-5 with a double to record his team-leading seventh multi-hit game of the season. Altuve leads the Astros with 25 hits, a .269 average and a .220 on-base percentage.

--3B Matt Dominguez went 2-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to five games. He has hit in 12 of his last 13 games and is batting .313 (15-for-48) over that span. Dominguez also had a seven-game hitting streak this season, hitting .308 (8-for-26) April 10-17.

--CF Dexter Fowler extended his hitting streak to five games by going 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored. Fowler has reached base in 13 of 18 starts.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer lasted just 3 2/3 innings, marking the first time in his career he failed to log at least five innings in a start. He began his career with 14 starts of at least five innings, which tied a franchise record set by RHP Mark Lemongello.

--RHP Matt Albers was unavailable for a third consecutive game with right shoulder stiffness. A decision has not been reached on whether Albers will be placed on the disabled list. He last pitched Monday night, working a scoreless eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) was unavailable for a third consecutive game April 24. A decision has not been reached on whether Albers will be placed on the disabled list.

--RHP Scott Feldman (biceps tendinitis) was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 21, retroactive to April 18.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He returned to the Astros’ spring training facility in Kissimmee, Fla., on April 8 to continue his rehabilitation. He is expected to return to the active roster in May.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is expected to miss the first month of the season, and he could be optioned to the minor leagues when he is healthy.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21.

ROTATION:

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Jarred Cosart

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Matt Albers

RHP Josh Fields

LHP Raul Valdes

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Paul Clemens

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jesus Guzman/Marc Krauss

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

OUTFIELDERS:

LF George Springer

CF Dexter Fowler

RF L.J. Hoes/Alex Presley