Houston Astros - TeamReport

HOUSTON -- Already ranked a paltry 27th in bullpen ERA (5.45), the Astros received double barrel bad news on Friday, placing right-hander Matt Albers on the 15-day disabled list while also announcing that right-hander Jesse Crain experienced a setback on his return from the DL.

Albers (0-0, 0.90 ERA) missed three consecutive games with right shoulder soreness before succumbing to the DL.

“It has kind of just gradually gotten worse,” Albers said. “It’s something where it just starts off with a little soreness and not a big deal and it’s just gradually getting worse to the point where it’s just going to continue to get worse unless I take some time. So it kind of came to that point where I knew. When you’re going good, you don’t want to get out of your groove, but it just kind of came to the point where it wasn’t comfortable to pitch.”

The Astros were hopeful that Crain, another offseason free-agent acquisition, would return in early May following offseason surgery. However, he has bursitis in his right shoulder, pushing back his timetable.

”This is not related to his prior injury,“ Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow said. ”We do feel he has made a good comeback from his prior injury and the surgery he had during the offseason. But the bursitis is affecting him so we took him off the mound. He’s been no-throw for the last couple of days. He is on some anti-inflammatories.

“We expect that he’ll be back throwing soon. Having said that, the early May timetable is no longer early May.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-17

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Dan Straily, 1-1, 5.40 ERA) at Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 2-1, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Albers was placed on the 15-day disabled list (retroactive to April 22) with right shoulder tendinitis. Albers was unavailable for three consecutive games, last pitching Monday night in Seattle. Over eight appearances, Albers posted a 0.90 ERA with zero decisions, allowing 10 hits and three walks while striking out eight.

--RHP Jose Cisnero was recalled from Triple A Oklahoma City. Cisnero posted a 2.45 ERA in six relief appearances for the RedHawks, his last coming on April 20. Last season with the Astros, Cisnero finished 2-2 with a 4.12 ERA in 28 appearances, striking out 41 in 43 2/3 innings.

--2B Jose Altuve finished 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored, marking the fifth time in his career he has recorded consecutive three-hit games. He recorded a single and double in his first two plate appearances and, including his single in the ninth, recorded a hit in three consecutive at-bats to match the Astros’ season high.

--RHP Brad Peacock allowed five runs (three earned) on five hits and six walks with three strikeouts in his second start of the season. Over his last 11 starts dating back to last season, Peacock is 4-4 with a 3.78 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We do everything we can to put them in positions to be successful, and right now, it’s just not happening. They come into spots we feel are best suited for them, and they’re just not getting it done.” -- Astros manager Bo Porter, of his relievers.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 25, retroactive to April 22.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He returned to the Astros’ spring training facility in Kissimmee, Fla., on April 8 to continue his rehabilitation. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis, pushing back his timetable.

--RHP Scott Feldman (biceps tendinitis) was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 21, retroactive to April 18.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is expected to miss the first month of the season, and he could be optioned to the minor leagues when he is healthy.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21.

ROTATION:

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Jarred Cosart

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Josh Fields

LHP Raul Valdes

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Paul Clemens

RHP Jose Cisnero

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jesus Guzman/Marc Krauss

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

OUTFIELDERS:

LF George Springer

CF Dexter Fowler

RF L.J. Hoes/Alex Presley

