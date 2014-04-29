Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Despite the relative nuisance of two off days during a four-day stretch this week, the Astros remain committed to keeping their five-man rotation on schedule even with the pending return of ace right-hander Scott Feldman from the 15-day disabled list this weekend.

Right-hander Jarred Cosart and lefty Brett Oberholtzer are the scheduled starters for the Astros’ two-game interleague series with the Washington Nationals on Tuesday and Wednesday. But with Feldman available this weekend and right-hander Collin McHugh delivering another exceptional spot start on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, how the Astros manage their weekend series against the Seattle Mariners remains up in the air. Houston had a scheduled day off Thursday.

“It’s rare that you have two days off in a week, but we’re going to try to take advantage of it and give the guys some extra rest,” Astros manager Bo Porter said.

Feldman, McHugh (2-0, 0.59 ERA) and left-hander Dallas Keuchel, who is 2-0 with a 2.84 ERA and 25 strikeouts over 25 1/3 innings since April 10, appear to be solid bets to remain in the rotation in the foreseeable future. That could leave right-hander Brad Peacock (0-2, 5.95 ERA) as the odd man out when Feldman is activated as expected on Saturday.

“He threw (Saturday) and that was is fine,” Porter said of Feldman. “We’ll continue to let him progress and hopefully everything is OK.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-17

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 3-1, 3.00 ERA) at Astros (RHP Jarred Cosart, 1-2, 6.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Lucas Harrell was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Harrell cleared waivers after being designated for assignment earlier this month.

--RHP Collin McHugh tossed a career-best 8 2/3 innings on a career-high 114 pitches and came within one out of his first career shutout. McHugh carried a one-high shutout into the ninth inning before hitting a batter and allowing a run-scoring hit. He nonetheless became the first pitcher in franchise history to work at least 6 2/3 innings while allowing one or less runs with seven-plus strikeouts in each of his first two starts.

--SS Jonathan Villar stretched his hitting streak to five games with a double in the third inning before adding a two-run triple in the seventh. The triple was his first on the season and the double extended his string of consecutive games with a two-bagger to four. Villar leads the Astros with seven doubles and is hitting .412 (7-for-17) during his hit streak.

--2B Jose Altuve hit his first home run of the season, a two-run shot to left field in the seventh inning off Athletics RHP Dan Otero. The home run was the first for Altuve since Sept. 13, 2013 against Los Angeles Angels LHP Jason Vargas, a span of 167 at-bats.

--CF Dexter Fowler extended his hitting streak to eight games with his single in the first inning. Fowler added a run-scoring groundout in the second inning and also reached base on an error in the seventh.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s nice. I haven’t had a whole lot of time in my big league career where I have had consistent starts. Knowing that the next five days come around I am going to go out on the hill and take the ball, it feels nice.” -- RHP Collin McHugh, after he delivered a second consecutive sterling spot start Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He returned to the Astros’ spring training facility in Kissimmee, Fla., on April 8 to continue his rehabilitation. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis, pushing back his timetable.

--RHP Scott Feldman (biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He could be optioned to the minor leagues when he is healthy.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21.

--RHP Josh Fields (strained quadriceps) was not available April 27. He is day-to-day and may be ready to play April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Jarred Cosart

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Josh Fields

LHP Raul Valdes

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Paul Clemens

RHP Jose Cisnero

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jesus Guzman/Marc Krauss

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

OUTFIELDERS:

LF George Springer

CF Dexter Fowler

RF L.J. Hoes/Alex Presley