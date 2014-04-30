Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- On the heels of trading right-hander Lucas Harrell to the Arizona Diamondbacks and losing right-hander Ross Seaton to injury, the Astros will temporarily shelve their tandem starters system at Triple-A Oklahoma City and will instead feature a six-man rotation.

Shorthanded without Harrell and Seaton, and having gathered information that several pitchers tired during their first experience with the tandem system, the Astros opted for a different approach for the foreseeable future.

”This is a temporary transition. We are going to go back to the modified tandem,“ Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow said. ”It’s a little bit complicated ... but the net effect is you will see every minor league pitcher that has up to now been in a tandem, they will have their own starts at times and they will go back in the tandem with their same tandem partner at times as well.

“It will allow them to get a little bit more rest and also allow them to go a little deeper in games.”

Luhnow described the move as an “evolution” of the system the Astros implemented last season. Just last week, the club shipped its top pitching prospect, right-hander Mark Appel, from Class A Lancaster to extended spring training after he struggled adjusting to pro pitching rigors.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-18

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 1-1, 4.05 ERA) at Astros (LHP Brett Oberholtzer, 0-4, 4.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jarred Cosart produced his second consecutive quality start in his first career appearances against a National League opponent, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks with six strikeouts over six innings. Cosart has logged at least six innings while allowing two runs or less in eight of his 16 career starts. He has two consecutive no-decisions.

--CF Dexter Fowler extended his hitting streak to a club season-high nine games with an RBI single in the second inning. Fowler finished 1-for-4 and scored a run, and is batting .313 (10-for-32) during his streak.

--C Jason Castro produced his 12th career multi-walk game, walking in his first and last plate appearances in the first and eighth innings. The multi-walk game was the first for Castro since Aug. 27, 2013 against the Chicago White Sox.

--CF George Springer produced a two-run single in the third inning that pushed the Astros ahead 3-2. He matched his career total for RBIs while recording his second career multi-RBI game, the first coming on April 18 against the Oakland Athletics.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s very concerning, because our starting pitcher did a very good job. You feel like you are in position to win the game, you have the right guys matched up, and you just don’t get it done. And then their bullpen comes in and closes you out.” -- Astros manager Bo Porter, after the Houston bullpen recorded its sixth blown save opportunity of the season Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He returned to the Astros’ spring training facility in Kissimmee, Fla., on April 8 to continue his rehabilitation. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis, pushing back his timetable.

--RHP Scott Feldman (biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He could be optioned to the minor leagues when he is healthy.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21.

--RHP Josh Fields (strained quadriceps) was not available April 27. He is day-to-day and may be ready to play April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Jarred Cosart

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Josh Fields

LHP Raul Valdes

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Paul Clemens

RHP Jose Cisnero

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jesus Guzman/Marc Krauss

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

OUTFIELDERS:

LF L.J. Hoes/Alex Presley

CF Dexter Fowler

RF George Springer

