Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- The Houston Astros are not going to make the playoffs, and it is reasonable to believe that they will fall well short of reaching .500 in 2014.

However, it is entirely fair to expect a major league effort, even on a night where the opposing team is pounding every good pitch and the score gets out of hand in the middle innings.

Astros second-year starter Brett Oberholtzer stopped just short of blaming his defense for another loss by the rebuilding franchise Wednesday. Rookie right fielder George Springer misplayed Washington’s first hit, and the Astros were behind from the get-go in an eventual 7-0 loss to the Nationals.

Oberholtzer said he and his teammates must play better.

“This is the big leagues; guys are ready to attack,” Oberholtzer said. “You saw it tonight. We’re getting the vibe from the other teams that they are just ready to come in here and beat us, and that is frustrating.”

Astros manager Bo Porter said he is concerned with his bullpen after the first month. Defensive problems also are taking their toll on the starters, who pitched well enough to win more than the stat sheets show.

“I think most of the errors are not the impact errors, the ones that lead to runs,” Porter said. “Those are the ones you want to stay away from.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-19

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Astros (RHP Brad Peacock, 0-2, 5.95 ERA) vs. Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 3-1, 2.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Scott Feldman (biceps tendinitis) was set to come off the disabled list for a start Sunday, but the team said it plans to give Feldman a few more days to get ready for his next outing. Feldman (2-1, 1.69 ERA) will throw a simulated game Sunday and go from there.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer gave up a career-high 11 hits and tied a career high by allowing six runs in his 4 2/3 innings Wednesday. It was the second consecutive start in which he failed to reach at least five innings, following a run of going at least five innings in each of his first 14 career starts.

--1B Jesus Guzman tied a career high with three hits Wednesday, and it marked his second multi-hit game of the season. Guzman was the only Astros hitter to record an extra-base hit in Houston’s 7-0 loss to Washington.

--CF Dexter Fowler’s nine-game hitting streak ended Wednesday. He went 0-for-3 and was replaced by L.J. Hoes in the top of the seventh inning. Fowler’s streak was the longest of the season for the Astros.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It looks like he has gotten away from pitching over the inner third of the plate. When you get predictable to one side of the plate, major league hitters are going to take advantage of that. He left some balls up.” -- Manager Bo Porter, on LHP Brett Oberholtzer, who gave up six runs and 11 hits in 4 2/3 innings Wednesday in the Astros’ 7-0 loss to the Washington Nationals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He returned to the Astros’ spring training facility in Kissimmee, Fla., on April 8 to continue his rehabilitation. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis, pushing back his timetable.

--RHP Scott Feldman (biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. He will throw a simulated game May 4, and he could be activated after that if all goes well.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He could be optioned to the minor leagues when he is healthy.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21.

ROTATION:

RHP Jarred Cosart

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Josh Fields

LHP Raul Valdes

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Paul Clemens

RHP Jose Cisnero

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jesus Guzman/Marc Krauss

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

OUTFIELDERS:

LF L.J. Hoes/Alex Presley

CF Dexter Fowler

RF George Springer