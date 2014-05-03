Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- After a month of evaluating a bullpen that featured just one left-hander throughout, the Astros signed southpaw Tony Sipp and paired him with veteran Raul Valdes.

Valdes was initially designated for assignment coming out of spring training, but he cleared waivers and opened the season with Triple-A Oklahoma City. When the Astros optioned left-hander Kevin Chapman to the RedHawks, Valdes was recalled. Houston manager Bo Porter determined that he had enough right-handers in his bullpen capable of retiring left-handed hitters, but when the Astros lost one of those righties, Matt Albers, to a shoulder injury, the felt the need to add Sipp.

“When he went on the DL is when we really got more aggressive about wanting to find another left-hander,” Porter said of Albers.

Sipp was granted his release from the San Diego Padres after pitching for Triple-A El Paso, where he was 1-1 with a 4.30 ERA. Sipp fanned 21 batters against just two walks with El Paso and struck out two of the five batters he faced in his Astros debut.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-19

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel 2-1, 3.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Jonathan Villar made his 23rd birthday memorable, recording his fourth career multi-steal game and first of this season. He has reached base safely in each of his last eight games and has hit safely in seven of them, batting .370 (10-for-27) during that stretch.

--DH Marc Krauss reached base four times for the first time in his career. It marked his third multi-hit, multi-RBI game of the season and fifth of his career. Krauss became the first Houston player with two-plus walks and two-plus hits and two-plus RBIs in the same game since Marwin Gonzalez on April 9, 2013 also against the Seattle Mariners.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This was obviously a big hit for me, I guess. I really didn’t hit it that hard, but I’ll take it.” -- RF George Springer, after bouncing a bases-loaded single off the glove of Mariners 3B Kyle Seager to drive in the winning run in the bottom of the 11th inning in the Astros’ 5-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He returned to the Astros’ spring training facility in Kissimmee, Fla., on April 8 to continue his rehabilitation. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis, pushing back his timetable.

--RHP Scott Feldman (biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. He will throw a simulated game May 4, and he could be activated after that if all goes well.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He could be optioned to the minor leagues when he is healthy.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21.

ROTATION:

RHP Jarred Cosart

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Josh Fields

LHP Raul Valdes

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Paul Clemens

RHP Jose Cisnero

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jesus Guzman/Marc Krauss

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

OUTFIELDERS:

LF L.J. Hoes/Alex Presley

CF Dexter Fowler

RF George Springer