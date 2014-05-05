Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Having initially balked at the notion that rookie right fielder George Springer was struggling under the weight of batting cleanup, Astros manager Bo Porter acknowledged that undue stress played a role in his dropping Springer to sixth in the order Sunday against Seattle.

After his promotion from Triple-A Oklahoma City on April 16, Springer originally hit second. But with his offense struggling, Porter moved Springer to the four-hole in advance of a road trip through Oakland and Seattle. After striking out four times before delivering the game-winning single on Friday, Springer carried a slash line of .173/.246/.212 over 13 games batting cleanup. He finished 1-for-4 with a strikeout Sunday.

“That was never the intention,” Porter said of Springer assuming the pressure to carry the offense. “When you have young guys, sometimes you have to protect them from themselves. I wanted to move him to a spot where once he takes off, and I believe that he’s going to take off, that it’s a spot where we can leave him. The six-hole at this time was suitable.”

Porter recently juggled his lineup to move second baseman Jose Altuve atop the order, replacing center fielder Dexter Fowler. Porter didn’t want to drop Fowler lower than second and wanted to keep All-Star catcher Jason Castro hitting third, so he opted to bat Springer fourth.

“You look at the way things have gone there, to get him out of the four-hole and lessen the pressure and put him in a spot in the lineup where he’s not feeling he has to carry the ballclub makes all the sense in the world right now,” Porter said.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-19

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Jarred Cosart, 1-2, 5.52 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Max Scherzer, 3-1, 2.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Raul Valdes was designated for assignment following eight appearances after his recall from Triple-A Oklahoma City on April 17. Valdes did not record a decision but posted a 12.27 ERA, allowing five hits and three walks in just 3.2 innings. Opponents batted .313 against Valdes, who served as the lone southpaw in the dugout until LHP Tony Sipp was signed on Friday.

--LHP Darin Downs was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City and replaced LHP Raul Valdes on the 25-man roster. Downs was 1-2 with a 5.54 ERA in nine games with the RedHawks after failing to make the team out of spring training. For his career, Downs is 2-3 with a 4.34 ERA over 47 games.

--SS Jonathan Villar homered for a second consecutive game and now leads the Astros with five home runs. He also leads all American League shortstops with 14 extra-base hits. Villar has reached base safely in 10 consecutive games, recording a hit in nine of those games with a .382 (13-for-34) average.

--1B Chris Carter continued his torrid hitting against Seattle, delivering a two-run double in the fourth inning off Mariners RHP Brandon Maurer that pulled the Astros to within 6-3. Carter is batting .300 (24-for-80) with seven home runs and 18 RBIs in 22 games since joining the Astros prior to the 2013 season.

--PH-LF Marc Krauss drove in two with his pinch-single in the eighth inning off Mariners RHP Danny Farquhar. Krauss is 1-for-3 as a pinch-hitter this season and paced the Astros with four pinch hits in 2013. He has seven RBIs in six games against the Mariners this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just not executing pitches very well is what it comes down to. I just missed with a couple of pitches here and there. They put some good swings on it, and that really took the wind out of the sails in that third inning.” -- RHP Collin McHugh, who allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits and one walk while striking out four over four innings in Sunday’s 8-7 loss to the Mariners.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Scott Feldman (biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. He threw 60 pitches in a simulated game May 4.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21 and transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He returned to the Astros’ spring training facility in Kissimmee, Fla., on April 8 to continue his rehabilitation. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis, pushing back his timetable.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He could be optioned to the minor leagues when he is healthy.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21.

ROTATION:

RHP Jarred Cosart

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Jose Cisnero

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jesus Guzman/Marc Krauss

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

OUTFIELDERS:

LF L.J. Hoes/Alex Presley

CF Dexter Fowler

RF George Springer

=