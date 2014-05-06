Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- The duo of Jason Castro and Chris Carter are gradually showing signs of breaking out of their batting slumps.

Castro, the regular catcher and usual No. 3 hitter, has hit in seven of his last 10 games. He had a two-hit game with an RBI and run scored on Sunday against Seattle but went 0-for-4 in the 2-0 loss to Detroit on Monday, with three of those at-bats coming against reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer. Castro has a .212 average with four homers and 14 RBIs.

“The last few years, I’ve seemed to start a little slow and then get in my groove,” said Castro, a career .243 hitter in April. “Obviously, it’s not what I wanted to see again this year but I definitely wasn’t worried by any means.”

Carter, who went 0-for-3 on Monday, had three hits during the weekend series against the Mariners but all were extra-base hits, including his third career triple. He also hit his fourth homer of the season and drove in four runs. His batting average is an unsightly .172 but 12 of his 16 hits this year have been for extra bases.

Manager Bo Porter moved Carter, a designated hitter and occasional first baseman, to the cleanup spot last week to take some pressure off prized rookie outfielder George Springer.

“He just told me it’s the best decision I made all year,” Porter said on Monday. “He’s really starting to swing the ball well. He’s really starting to drive the ball. He was in a funk there for awhile but we all know that this guy probably has the most raw power on our team. If we can get him going in the middle of that lineup, it would really help us.”

The Astros as a whole have looked better at the plate, despite their shutout loss to the Tigers. They have scored at least five runs in six of their last nine games.

“The last week or so, we’ve been able to string some innings together. That’s been the big thing,” Castro said. “We’ve been getting hits but they’ve been scattered for the most part. The biggest thing this last series was we were able to string some things together.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-22

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Astros (LHP Brett Oberholtzer, 0-5, 5.63 ERA) at Tigers (Robbie Ray, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer will make his seventh attempt for his first victory when he faces Detroit for the first time in his career on Tuesday. Oberholtzer, who is 0-5, is coming off his worst outing this season. He allowed a career-high 11 hits and a career-high-tying six earned runs in 4 2/3 innings against Washington on April 30. Manager Bo Porter said Oberholtzer needs to pitch inside more to be effective.

--CF Dexter Fowler made a crucial base-running mistake in the ninth inning of the Astros’ 2-0 loss to Detroit on Monday. Fowler tried to advance on a ball in the dirt with no one out and was gunned down by C Alex Avila. Manager Bo Porter challenged the call but it was upheld. “In that situation, you’ve got to be able to make it standing up,” Porter said.

--1B Marc Krauss committed a crucial error in the seventh inning of Houston’s loss to Detroit on Monday. Krauss dropped a throw from 3B Matt Dominguez on Nick Castellanos’ leadoff grounder and the Tigers broke the scoreless deadlock later in the inning. The Astros committed two errors and have made at least one in the last six games.

--RHP Jarred Cosart took a hard-luck loss on Monday, holding Detroit to one unearned run and four hits in seven innings. His seven-inning stint matched his season high. Cosart’s record dropped to 1-3 but he displayed an improved changeup that kept the Tigers’ potent lineup off-balance. He struck out CF Austin Jackson with one of those changeups.

--RHP Scott Feldman is on track to be activated from the 15-day disabled list and start Friday’s game at Baltimore. Feldman, who is recovering from biceps tendinitis, threw 60 pitches in a simulated game on Sunday. “Everything went well, so I don’t see any reason why he wouldn’t be able to get back on Friday,” manager Bo Porter said. Feldman, who is 2-1 with a 1.69 ERA, will throw a bullpen session on Wednesday.

--RHP Matt Albers will throw a bullpen session this week and could return to the active roster this weekend. Albers, who went on the 15-day disabled list with shoulder tendinitis, is eligible to return on May 7. He was the team’s most effective reliever before the injury with a 0.90 ERA in eight outings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(Max Scherzer) is a Cy Young Award winner for a reason but I felt Jarred did a great job matching him pitch for pitch and ended up taking a tough loss. He did a great job with his breaking stuff. He threw more changeups than he’s done in the past and it really helped him.” -- Astros manager Bo Porter, after RHP Jarred Cosart took a hard-luck loss to Detroit on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Scott Feldman (biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. He threw 60 pitches in a simulated game May 4. He will throw a bullpen session on May 7 and is expected to be activated for a May 9 start at Baltimore.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He is expected to throw another bullpen session during the four-game series at Detroit on May 5-8.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21 and transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He returned to the Astros’ spring training facility in Kissimmee, Fla., on April 8 to continue his rehabilitation. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis, pushing back his timetable.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He could be optioned to the minor leagues when he is healthy.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21.

ROTATION:

RHP Jarred Cosart

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Jose Cisnero

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jesus Guzman/Marc Krauss

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

OUTFIELDERS:

LF L.J. Hoes/Alex Presley

CF Dexter Fowler

RF George Springer

