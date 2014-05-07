Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Bo Porter had to learn how to lose before he could try to teach the Houston Astros how to win.

Porter’s toughest challenge as a first-year manager with the rebuilding Astros last year was to swallow all the losses without losing sight of the big picture. Staying upbeat while the team lost 111 games was his biggest challenge.

“I learned that I have more patience than I ever knew,” Porter said. “We’re all competitors and you want to win. The number of defeats, they can eat at anyone. As a manager, the players have to look at you and feel like you believe that we’re going to win every day. I try to bring that attitude every day to the ballpark.”

Porter’s optimism hasn’t translated to more victories this season. The Astros own the major league’s worst record at 10-23 after Tuesday’s 11-4 loss at Detroit.

Porter held a team meeting in Houston’s media conference room on Friday during the last homestand to accentuate the positive and lift the players’ spirits.

“A lot of people look at the number of losses but I firmly believe we’re learning how to win,” said Porter, who was the Washington Nationals’ third-base coach prior to getting the Astros managerial job. “We’re learning how to win as an organization and our players are learning how to win. As we continue to move forward in the process, all of us are going to reap the benefits of what we’ve been through last year and even in the early stages of this year.”

While Porter was assigned the task of developing young players with no hope of being a contender in the short term, he must wonder how it would feel to reverse roles with longtime Astro Brad Ausmus. In his first season as a manager at any level, the Tigers’ Ausmus was handed a ready-made contender with a World Series-or-bust mentality.

Ausmus says Houston is taking the right approach, even though it may not be popular with fans. But he also knows it’s going to take more time before Porter’s message and patience finally pay off.

“You can’t fudge on experience,” he said.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-23

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Astros (RHP Brad Peacock, 0-2, 5.26 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Rick Porcello, 4-1, 3.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Brad Peacock faces the Detroit Tigers for the first time in his career when he starts at Comerica Park on Wednesday night. Peacock will need to show improved control to limit the potent Tigers attack. He has walked 20 batters in 25 2/3 innings, including three in his last start against Seattle on Friday. He still held the Mariners to two earned runs in six innings but didn’t get the win.

--RF George Springer extended his hitting streak to six games with three hits, including an RBI double, on Tuesday against Detroit. Springer has raised his average to .222 after a poor start to his major-league career. Manager Bo Porter said Springer is doing a better job of simply putting the ball in play and using his speed. “George is swinging the bat much better,” he said.

--LHP Raul Valdez cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday. Valdez was designated for assignment on Sunday while LHP Darin Downs took his place on the active roster. The removal of Valdez, who appeared in eight games and gave up five runs in 3 2/3 innings, leaves a spot open on Houston’s 40-man roster.

--RHP Scott Feldman threw a bullpen session on Tuesday at Comerica Park and pronounced himself ready to rejoin the rotation. He will start Friday’s opener at Baltimore. “He felt good, so he should be ready to go,” manager Bo Porter said. Feldman, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18 with biceps tendinitis, threw 60 pitches in a simulated game on Sunday. Porter says he hasn’t decided who will lose their rotation spot when Feldman is activated.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer saw his record drop to 0-6 after allowing four runs in six innings against Detroit on Tuesday. Oberholtzer gave up a home run to Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera in the first and allowed two third-inning runs but stuck around long enough to throw 105 pitches. Manager Bo Porter was encouraged by the performance of Oberholtzer, who retired the last five batters he faced.

--RHP Josh Fields was pounded once again, allowing five runs in two-thirds of an inning to Detroit on Tuesday. Fields, who gave up nine earned runs in 2 1/3 innings in his previous four appearances, saw his ERA rise to 12.00. He is in danger of getting demoted, though manager Bo Porter would not discuss Fields’ status after the game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You have a guy making his major-league debut, you get him on the ropes with first and third and the middle of the lineup coming up. You feel like if you push a couple of runs across, it’s a different ballgame. To his credit, he was able to make quality pitches, come out of it unscathed and went on to have a good performance.” -- Manager Bo Porter, talking about the Astros’ lack of success against Detroit’s Robbie Ray.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Scott Feldman (biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. He threw 60 pitches in a simulated game May 4. He threw 60 pitches in a simulated game May 4. He threw a bullpen session on May 6 and is expected to be activated for a May 9 start at Baltimore.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21 and transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He returned to the Astros’ spring training facility in Kissimmee, Fla., on April 8 to continue his rehabilitation. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis, pushing back his timetable. He threw off flat ground as of May 6.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched in simulated games as of May 6.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw first live bullpen session May 6. He could be optioned to the minor leagues when he is healthy.

ROTATION:

RHP Jarred Cosart

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Jose Cisnero

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jesus Guzman/Marc Krauss

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

OUTFIELDERS:

LF L.J. Hoes/Alex Presley

CF Dexter Fowler

RF George Springer

