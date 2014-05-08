Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Even the smallest of victories are welcome for the team with the fewest wins in the majors. The Houston Astros have taken advantage of the new replay review rules, winning five of seven challenges.

Houston uses its video coordinators to watch for plays that could result in a successful challenge. They call the dugout, where bench coach Dave Trembley signals to manager Bo Porter whether the question an umpire’s call.

“I feel like our guys are doing a tremendous job,” Porter said. “You have your naked eye but there are times when plays happen and I see it one way and quickly the phone will ring and they go, ‘No, he’s safe.’ It’s worked pretty well so far.”

Porter sometimes has to act on his instincts, since a manager must come of the dugout in 10 seconds to challenge a call that could or has resulted in the final out of an inning.

“They don’t want to have the pitcher standing there for a long period of time, so you’ve got to go with your knee-jerk thought process and trust what your eyes see,” Porter said. “Once you get out there, you have to see into the dugout (whether to make the challenge).”

Porter won a challenge in the opener at Detroit on Monday, as a call that Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler had stolen second was overturned. Porter lost a ninth-inning challenge the same night when Astros center fielder Dexter Fowler was called out trying to advance to second on a pitch in the dirt.

While Porter likes the new rules, he admits that it can eliminate the manager-umpire disputes that fans love to watch.

“It’s totally awkward,” he said. “It kind of takes away the emotional part of feeling that you need to stress your point. Now, it’s just like, ‘OK, I called it, are you going to challenge, yes on no?’ There’s no sense for us to argue. I think the umpires like the whole system of just getting it right. With the technology we have, you don’t have to go out there with the aggression or thought process of arguing because you have (the challenge) in your back pocket.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-24

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 2-2, 3.96 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Drew Smyly, 2-1, 2.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Jonathan Villar was not in the lineup Wednesday because a jammed thumb on his throwing hand. Villar, who suffered the injury during Tuesday’s game, entered Wednesday’s game as a pinch-runner in the ninth and stole two bases. Villar, who five home runs and 14 extra-base hits leads all American League shortstops, has stolen seven bases.

--RHP Josh Zeid was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday to replace the ineffective Josh Fields. He appeared in the game during the seventh inning and struck out Tigers RF Torii Hunter with a runner on second. He pitched in two games with the Astros earlier in the season and retired three of four inherited runners. Zeid was 2-1 with a 2.19 ERA with Oklahoma City, walking three and striking out 13. “He adds another guy to the back end of the bullpen and gives us some options,” manager Bo Porter said.

--RHP Josh Fields was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday following his poor outing on Tuesday, when he surrendered five runs in two-thirds of an inning at Detroit. Fields imploded after five scoreless appearances in April, giving up 14 runs in three innings over his next five outings. It was a quick descent for Fields, who only allowed three earned runs in his last 16 appearances last season while recording four saves. “This (Detroit) is a tough place to try to get your confidence back,” manager Bo Porter said.

--LHP Dallas Keuchel will start the finale of the four-game series in Detroit on Thursday. Keuchel has been an innings-eater for the Astros, lasting at least six in each of his last five starts. Keuchel, who is 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA against Detroit in two career appearances, gave up four runs in six innings against Seattle on Saturday in his last outing. Oddly, he has been more effective against right-handers (.232) than lefties (.308) this season, a trend he’ll need to continue against a Tigers lineup stacked with right-handed hitters.

--RHP Matt Albers will throw a simulated game Friday. Albers, suffering from right shoulder stiffness, went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Manager Bo Porter said a decision on Albers’ status will be made after the simulated game. Albers had a 0.90 ERA in eight appearances before going on the DL.

--RHP Brad Peacock took the loss against Detroit on Wednesday despite giving up only four hits in 6 2/3 innings. Two of those hits were home runs by Miguel Cabrera and Victory Martinez. Peacock once again had some control trouble, walking four batters. He has now walked 24 batters in 32 1/3 innings this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Extremely troubled. When you look at it, it’s a 4-1 ballgame. Their bullpen comes in and pretty much keeps the game right there until the last inning and our bullpen was not able to keep the game right there. They were able to get tack-on runs and put the game out of reach.” -- Astros manager Bo Porter on of his relief corps after an 11-4 loss to Detroit on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Scott Feldman (biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. He threw 60 pitches in a simulated game May 4. He threw 60 pitches in a simulated game May 4. He threw a bullpen session on May 6 and is expected to be activated for a May 9 start at Baltimore. Albers is scheduled to throw a simulated game May 9.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21 and transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He returned to the Astros’ spring training facility in Kissimmee, Fla., on April 8 to continue his rehabilitation. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis, pushing back his timetable. He threw off flat ground as of May 6.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched in simulated games as of May 6.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw first live bullpen session May 6. He could be optioned to the minor leagues when he is healthy.

ROTATION:

RHP Jarred Cosart

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Josh Zeid

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Jose Cisnero

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jesus Guzman/Marc Krauss

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

OUTFIELDERS:

LF L.J. Hoes/Alex Presley

CF Dexter Fowler

RF George Springer