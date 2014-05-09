Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Scott Feldman’s return to the mound on Friday puts an end to his drudgery.

The Houston Astros right-hander went on 15-day disabled list April 21, backdated to April 18, due to biceps tendinitis. The road to recovery was littered with yawns for the team’s top starting pitcher.

”The DL was very boring,“ said Feldman, who was 2-1 with a 1.69 ERA before the injury. ”Hopefully, I won’t have to go back on the DL anytime soon.

“Hopefully, everything will feel good and I won’t have to deal with this anymore.”

Feldman said his pitching arm gradually felt worse, with the pain shooting up after his last start against the Kansas City Royals on April 17. The 31-year-old, who signed a three-year contract with the Astros during the offseason, gave up four earned runs that day after not allowing more than one in any of his first three starts.

Some rest, a simulated game and a bullpen session were enough to get rid of the problem. On Friday, he will face one of his former teams, Baltimore. Feldman made 15 starts for the Orioles last season, going 5-6 with a 4.27 ERA after arriving from the Chicago Cubs in a midseason trade.

Feldman stabilizes an otherwise young rotation still looking to sort itself out.

“It’s always important when you get your Opening Day starter back,” manager Bo Porter said. “He had been throwing the ball tremendous. It was a big loss when we lost him. He’s ready to go, and we’re excited to have him back.”

Porter is still figuring out which pitcher to drop from the rotation. Right-hander Collin McHugh (2-1, 2.79) did such a good job filling in for Feldman, he was named the starter for Saturday’s game at Baltimore with right-hander Jarred Cosart (1-3, 4.50) getting the nod on Sunday.

Left-hander Dallas Keuchel (3-2, 3.68) is safe after another sharp outing at Detroit on Thursday, leaving either lefty Brett Oberholtzer (0-6, 5.68) or righty Brad Peacock (0-3, 5.01) as the odd man out.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-24

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 2-1, 1.69 ERA) at Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen (3-2, 4.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Jose Altuve drove in the go-ahead runs Thursday with a two-run double in the fifth inning off Detroit LHP Drew Smyly. Altuve, the team’s leadoff hitter, has 12 RBIs, just two shy of the team lead. “The biggest hit was Altuve’s two-out double that put us ahead,” manager Bo Porter said after his club ended a five-game losing streak. “That was the big hit that had been eluding us during this stretch.”

--RHP Collin McHugh was named Saturday’s starter against the Baltimore Orioles by manager Bo Porter on Thursday. McHugh was recalled from Triple A Oklahoma City on April 22 to replaced injured RHP Scott Feldman. McHugh went 2-1 with a 2.79 ERA in three starts filling in Feldman, earning him a rotation spot even with Feldman returning to start Friday. Opposing batters are hitting just .186 against McHugh.

--RF George Springer hit his first major league home run 20 games into his career with a solo shot off Detroit LHP Drew Smyly on Thursday. Springer, who is batting .228, extended his hitting streak to eight games. He also made a diving catch on a shallow fly ball in the first inning. “We’re witnessing his natural ability,” manager Bo Porter said.

--LHP Dallas Keuchel picked up the victory at Detroit on Thursday with his longest performance of the season. He lasted 7 2/3 innings, throwing 106 pitches and striking out seven while allowing two runs. Keuchel has gone at least six innings in each of his last six starts.

--C Carlos Corporan hit a solo homer Thursday with the team’s No. 1 catcher, Jason Castro, getting the day off. Corporan, who also scored another run, is hitting .182, but his three homers have come on just 33 official at-bats. He homered seven times in 191 at-bats last season as Castro’s backup.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He really did a good job with his changeup. Detroit thrives on hitting the fastball, and he did a really good job of pitching inside and speeding them up and then using his changeup to get them out front.” -- Manager Bo Porter, on LHP Dallas Keuchel, who threw 7 2/3 innings of two-run ball Thursday, leading Houston to a 6-2 win over the Detroit Tigers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Scott Feldman (biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. He threw 60 pitches in a simulated game May 4. He threw 60 pitches in a simulated game May 4. He threw a bullpen session on May 6, and he will be activated for a May 9 start at Baltimore.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers is scheduled to throw a simulated game May 9.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21 and transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis, pushing back the timetable for his return. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was pitching in simulated games as of May 6.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw first live bullpen session May 6. He could be optioned to the minor leagues when he is healthy.

ROTATION:

RHP Jarred Cosart

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Josh Zeid

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Jose Cisnero

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jesus Guzman/Marc Krauss

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

OUTFIELDERS:

LF L.J. Hoes/Alex Presley

CF Dexter Fowler

RF George Springer