Houston Astros - TeamReport

BALTIMORE -- L.J. Hoes joked that he was working for free on Friday. That is because he had to spring for several tickets beyond the player allotment because he had about 30 family and friends on hand for the game at Camden Yards.

Hoes grew up near Mitchellville, Md., about 45 minutes southeast of Baltimore. He grew up just a few miles from Prince George’s Stadium, the Double-A affiliate of the Bowie Baysox in the Orioles’ farm system. He played at St. John’s High School in Washington, D.C., then was drafted by the Orioles in 2008.

“It is always great to come home,” said manager Bo Porter, who made his major league debut 15 years ago -- on May 9, 1999 -- for the Cubs.

“This is where I grew up watching baseball. I am glad to be back here and see some of my old friends,” said Hoes, who expects more family and friends at Saturday’s game. His father, who lives in Bowie, and his mother, who lives in Mitchellville, were at the game Friday. So were a grandfather and his girlfriend.

The outfielder said he keeps in touch with former Baltimore teammates Adam Jones -- whom he calls “my big brother” -- Manny Machado and Jonathan Schoop, among others. “It is good to be back here and see some those guys,” he said.

Hoes was able to play close to home in the minors since Baltimore has affiliates in the Maryland towns of Aberdeen, Salisbury, Frederick and Bowie. So it was a transition when he was traded to Houston.

“I have never been that far away from home. I have adjusted now. I am having lots of fun,” he said. “We are all growing and building together. We have a lot of young talent on this team.”

Hoes played in Bowie from 2010 to 2012 then made his debut with the Orioles at the end of the 2012 season. Last July 31 he was in the Orioles’ clubhouse when he was traded to Houston in a deal that brought Scott Feldman to Baltimore.

Hoes then went to the Houston clubhouse and was in the starting lineup for the Astros against Baltimore. He drove in the first run in the third Friday with a sacrifice fly and ended up 1-for-1 and is now hitting .196.

Hoes has enjoyed playing for Porter.

“He is a very good person and a very good manager. He cares about us a lot,” Hoes said. “He wants this organization to succeed.”

Hoes said he is trying to adjust to new role as a part-timer who starts against left-handed pitchers.

“I am trying to get used to that. I have to go out there and relax. I can’t put too much pressure on myself,” said Hoes, who started in left field Friday.

--RHP Scott Feldman, a starter for the Orioles in 2013, made the start for Houston on Friday in Baltimore. He had right biceps tendinitis before he came off the DL to make the start. “Scott has been absolutely tremendous,” manager Bo Porter said. “He is a veteran guy.” Feldman gave up two solo homers in six innings and was not involved in the decision in a 4-3 loss. “He did a good job. They kind of got to him in the sixth. He said that was the best he felt all year. It was good to see that,” Porter said. “He didn’t have any stress leading up to the sixth inning. He deserved the opportunity to finish that (sixth) inning.”

--RHP Collin McHugh will make the start for the Astros on Saturday and try to continue his impressive season. In three starts, he is 2-1 with an ERA of 2.79.

--OF L.J. Hoes was drafted by the Orioles out of St. John‘s, a high school in Washington, D.C. He grew up near Bowie, Md., the home of the Orioles’ Double-A affiliate in the Eastern League. He had three hits on Thursday at Detroit and started in left as the No. 9 hitter for the Astros on Friday and was 1-for-1 with an RBI.

--OF George Springer, a rookie, began the day with an average of .228 then was hitless as his average fell to 217. “Right-handed power like Springer is hard to find,” said Orioles manager Buck Showalter. Said Houston outfielder L.J. Hoes: “He has a lot of raw power. He is fun to watch; he is exciting to watch. He can only get better.”

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer, who had been in the Houston rotation, was sent to Triple-A Oklahoma City as Scott Feldman came off the DL to start Friday. “It was a hard decision,” manager Bo Porter said of sending Oberholtzer to the minors.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I love this ballpark. I have some good memories of last year, even though we didn’t make the playoffs.” -- RHP Scott Feldman, who started for the Orioles in 2013 and came off the DL to start in Baltimore on Friday.

--RHP Scott Feldman (biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. He threw 60 pitches in a simulated game May 4. He threw 60 pitches in a simulated game May 4. He threw a bullpen session on May 6, and he was activated for a May 9 start at Baltimore.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers threw a simulated game May 9.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21 and transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis, pushing back the timetable for his return. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was pitching in simulated games as of May 6.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw first live bullpen session May 6. He could be optioned to the minor leagues when he is healthy.

