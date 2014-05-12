Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Houston outfielder George Springer is one of the most highly touted players to pass through the Astros system in recent years.

So even when he had some struggles over the weekend against the Baltimore Orioles, manager Bo Porter had complete faith in him.

After his career-high eight-game hitting streak snapped Friday against the Orioles, Springer bounced back the next night, going 2-for-5 with a homer. He then went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts Sunday in the series finale against Baltimore. He is batting .215 with two home runs and eight RBIs in 23 games this season.

Nonetheless, Springer is certainly one of the bright spots for the Astros.

“That’s all part of development,” Porter said. “You have to be able to move from day-to-day and not carry your 0-for-4 or your 4-for-4 into the next day. George is highly talented.”

Springer, who was the 11th overall pick in the 2011 draft out of the University of Connecticut, hit 27 home runs and stole 45 bases between Double-A Corpus Christi and Triple-A Oklahoma City. He was named one of the game’s top 20 prospects by several national publications.

Porter is confident all of those numbers will translate to the major league level. He’s willing to put up with several hitless nights in the process.

“We believe that he’s going to hit,” Porter said. “We’re not going to put too much stock into an 0-for-4 night and think he’s not going to hit.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-26

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 2-2, 6.12 ERA) at Astros (RHP Brad Peacock, 3-2, 3.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chad Qualls picked up his second save Sunday in the Astros’ 5-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. Qualls was not available the previous night after dealing with a sinus illness. Astros manager Bo Porter said Qualls was given medication Saturday, which appeared to clear up the illness. Qualls is 0-1 with 3.75 ERA in 13 games this season.

--C Jason Castro served as the designated hitter after starting at catcher the previous night. Houston manager said Castro was dealing with the usual bumps and bruises that come with the position, and he just wanted to give him a break. “It’s a day game after a night game,” Porter said. “We want to make sure you’re taking care of Castro from a usage standpoint.” Castro responded with a three-run homer in the first inning in the Astros’ 5-2 victory. He is batting .214 with five home runs and 17 RBIs in 31 games this season. He has also been valuable working with the Astros young pitching staff and was happy to give starter Jarred Cosart an early lead Sunday. “When we can come out and score early, that’s really when we’re at our best,” Castro said. “It kind of gives some of the young staff a little bit of a breather from the beginning ... not have too much pressure from the start by giving them a little of a cushion to work with.”

--RHP Collin McHugh has shown signs he can be a long-term solution in the rotation. Through his first four starts this season, McHugh is 2-1 with a 2.81 ERA (eight earned runs over 25 innings pitched) with three quality starts. He also has 27 strikeouts through 25 innings. On Saturday, McHugh allowed two runs and seven hits with four strikeouts and two walks over 6 1/3 innings in a 5-4 loss to the Orioles in 10 innings. After allowing just one run in his opening two starts of the season, McHugh allowed five runs in just four innings May 4 against Seattle. “Collin did a tremendous job,” Porter said. “He pitched well. He had a sharp breaking ball working. He did a good job of pitching the ball to the inner third of the plate. He put us in position to win the game.”

--2B Jose Altuve has been solid this season both offensively and defensively. Altuve has not made an error in his past 73 games. His last error came Aug. 16, 2013 against the Angels. Altuve went 3-for-4 with a walk and a run batting leadoff Sunday in a 5-2 victory over Orioles. He is batting .288 with a homer and 14 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I feel like we’ve been playing pretty good the past two series. A lot of stuff is not going our way. Even today, they got a couple of bloop hits and a couple of hard-hit balls when I missed my spots. That stuff is going to happen. Today was just a complete team effort.” -- RHP Jarred Cosart, after allowing two runs over six innings to snap a personal three-game skid with Sunday’s win over the Orioles, the team’s second victory in its past 10 games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) was placed on the 15-day DL May 9, retroactive to May 7.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21 and transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis, pushing back the timetable for his return. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was pitching in simulated games as of May 6.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw first live bullpen session May 6. He could be optioned to the minor leagues when he is healthy.

ROTATION:

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Scott Feldman

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Josh Zeid

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Anthony Bass

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Paul Clemens

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jesus Guzman/Marc Krauss

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

OUTFIELDERS:

LF L.J. Hoes/Alex Presley

CF Dexter Fowler

RF George Springer

==