Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Nolan Ryan, an executive adviser to the Houston Astros, remains hopeful that the club is on the right track with regards to its prospects, even in the midst of another slow start to another season with low expectations.

On the heels of three consecutive 100-loss seasons, the Astros fell to 12-27 with their 4-0 loss to the Texas Rangers on Monday. Ryan, whose stewardship as chief executive officer with Texas played a critical role to the Rangers’ perennial status as American League West favorites, made clear that the Astros are in the early stages of building a similarly sustainable winner.

”Obviously you would hope that they would get off to a better start, but it’s still early in the season,“ Ryan said. ”I was optimistic that they would win more ballgames than they have so far, but that’s subject to change.

“I was pleased with some of the young talent I’ve seen in the system. I think they have some talented kids. But with kids, it’s a matter of how long it takes them to develop, and you have to be patient with them.”

Five of the Astros’ top 10 prospects are right-handed pitchers, which Ryan was during his Hall of Fame career. Although he doesn’t spend time scouting, Ryan certainly has an eye keen enough to spot potential talent.

“The one thing that I think is encouraging about the Astros’ minor league system is they have quality arms pretty much on every level,” Ryan said. “That doesn’t mean that they’ll all get here at the same time, but I think in a short period of time, in two or three years, those kids will serve us and make a difference in the pitching staff.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-27

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Matt Harrison, 1-0, 2.87 ERA) at Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 3-2, 3.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Brad Peacock fanned a career-high 11 batters despite having his string of starts allowing three runs or fewer snapped at eight. Peacock previously struck out 10 batters at Minnesota on Aug. 4, 2013. He became the second Houston pitcher with a double-digit strikeout performance this season, joining RHP Collin McHugh, who fanned 12 at Seattle on April 22. In Monday’s loss to Texas, Peacock gave up four runs on eight hits and two walks in six innings.

--2B Jose Altuve recorded his club-leading 13th multi-hit game and his second consecutive three-hit performance. He is tied for first in the American League with six three-hit games, and he extended his hitting streak to five games, during which he is batting .476 (10-for-21).

--3B Matt Dominguez tied his season high by extending his hitting streak to seven games. He has recorded four consecutive multi-hit games after finishing 2-for-4. He is hitting .379 (11-for-29) during his hitting streak, and he has hit safely in 11 of 12 and 25 of 29 games.

--RHP Matt Albers hit a snag in his rehab for right shoulder tendinitis, which landed him on the 15-day disabled list April 22. Albers skipped his scheduled simulated game last Friday after experiencing continued discomfort.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You look at the difference, and it’s the ability to hit with men in scoring position and getting into situations where we have an opportunity to put a runner across by putting the ball in play. You strike (out) 14 times, and the other team only has to defend the baseball 13 times, that’s a recipe for not having a good offensive night.” -- Manager Bo Porter, after the Astros’ 4-0 loss to the Texas Rangers on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21 and transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis, pushing back the timetable for his return. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was pitching in simulated games as of May 6.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw first live bullpen session May 6. He could be optioned to the minor leagues when he is healthy.

ROTATION:

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Scott Feldman

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Josh Zeid

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Anthony Bass

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Paul Clemens

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jesus Guzman/Marc Krauss

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

OUTFIELDERS:

LF L.J. Hoes/Alex Presley

CF Dexter Fowler

RF George Springer