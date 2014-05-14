Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- While the hue and cry over their injury-ravaged and underperforming bullpen is deserved, the Astros have received exceptional starting pitching over their last nine contests.

Buoyed by another exceptional start from left-hander Dallas Keuchel, who posted the first complete-game shutout of his career in an 8-0 win over the Texas Rangers Tuesday, Houston starters have a 2.82 ERA since the club embarked on a road trip that took them through Detroit and Baltimore before the first two games of this series with Texas.

“I definitely think they’re feeding off each other,” Astros manager Bo Porter said. “We have a good group of five guys. They’re close knit, they talk to each other on the bench, they watch each other’s starts and I think Scott Feldman is leading that charge of understanding how you can help each other game in and game out.”

Feldman returned from the 15-day disabled list last Friday and allowed two earned runs on five hits while striking out six over six innings against the Orioles. Keuchel has allowed just two earned runs over his last 16 2/3 innings, issuing no walks while striking out 14. Right-hander Jarred Cosart has a 1.38 ERA over his last two starts. Right-hander Collin McHugh rebounded from a rough outing against the Seattle Mariners by allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks over 6 1/3 innings at Baltimore. The starters have been a pleasant surprise.

“We’re pretty talented,” Keuchel said. “We’re major league baseball players none other than other guys like the Yankees and Red Sox and those guys. They were in a position we are at one time, one point. It’s all about getting your feet on the ground and moving.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-27

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Tepesch, NR, 0.00 ERA) at Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 2-1, 1.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Dallas Keuchel tossed his first career shutout, scattering seven hits while striking out seven in an 8-0 win over the Rangers. It marked the first complete game and shutout of the season for an Astros pitcher and the second complete game for Keuchel, who recorded one against the Cleveland Indians on June 23, 2012. Keuchel has six quality starts in eight appearances.

--2B Jose Altuve recorded his fourth consecutive multi-hit game and extended his hitting streak to six games after going 2-for-5 with a double and a triple. Altuve is batting .462 (12-for-26) during his streak.

--RF George Springer recorded his first career multi-walk game, finishing 1-for-2 with three walks and an RBI. He became the first Houston player with three walks in a game since Trevor Crowe on Sept. 24, 2013 at Texas and the first rookie since Luke Scott on Aug. 4, 2006 at Arizona.

--LF L.J. Hoes finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored, matching his career high for RBIs previously set on Sept. 10, 2013 against the Seattle Mariners. Hoes is batting 6-for-9 over his last four games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought (LF L.J.) Hoes’ home run was a big home run but (C Carlos) Corporan’s home run was huge as well. These are some of the big hits that had been eluding us.” -- Astros manager Bo Porter, after Tuesday’s 8-0 win over Texas.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list May 9, retroactive to May 7. He will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery the week of May 19.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9. He was shut down as May 12.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21 and transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis, pushing back the timetable for his return. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was pitching in simulated games as of May 6.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw first live bullpen session May 6. He could be optioned to the minor leagues when he is healthy.

ROTATION:

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Scott Feldman

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Josh Zeid

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Anthony Bass

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Paul Clemens

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jesus Guzman/Marc Krauss

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

OUTFIELDERS:

LF L.J. Hoes/Alex Presley

CF Dexter Fowler

RF George Springer

