Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Astros manager Bo Porter had been resistant to the idea of naming a closer coming into the season, hesitancy borne out of the depth the club presumed would be a strength exiting spring training.

On Friday, Porter essentially named veteran right-hander Chad Qualls his closer although he did not explicitly use the word “closer” when revealing that Qualls would pitch the ninth inning if the Astros held the lead. Porter envisioned utilizing a bullpen-by-committee approach with Qualls and fellow right-handers Matt Albers, Anthony Bass and Josh Fields, but injuries have undermined that plan of attack.

Both Albers (shoulder) and Bass (intercostal muscle) are on the 15-day disabled list. Fields, who has a pair of saves, was demoted after posting a bloated 12.00 ERA only to be recalled when Bass was lost. The Astros have yet to enjoy the services of right-hander Jesse Crain, whose offseason shoulder surgery has yielded complications. Crain is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Saturday.

Qualls (1-1, 3.55 ERA, two saves) has pitched the ninth inning in four of his five appearances this month, finishing the game four consecutive times. Since his lone blown save April 19 at Oakland, Qualls is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA, one hold and one save with nine strikeouts over nine games and 7 2/3 innings pitched.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-28

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, 0-2, 4.50 ERA) at Astros (RHP Jarred Cosart, 2-3, 4.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Collin McHugh limited the White Sox to one hit over five innings before falling apart in the sixth, surrendering four runs in taking the loss. McHugh recorded seven strikeouts and has 34 in 31 innings this season. He is just one of five pitchers with seven-plus strikeouts while allowing three hits or less in three starts this season, joining Reds RHP Johnny Cueto, Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright, Marlins RHP Jose Fernandez and Tigers RHP Max Scherzer.

--CF Dexter Fowler recorded his seventh multi-walk game of the season and has five multi-walk games over his last six starts. Fowler has walked in six consecutive games, tying a career high (Also July 11-20, 2009) and marks the longest such streak by a Houston player since Astros OF J.D. Martinez walked in six straight from April 23-29, 2012.

--2B Jose Altuve extended his hitting streak to a season-high eight games with his 2-for-5 night. Altuve is batting .417 (15-for-36) during that stretch. He leads the team with 15 multi-hit games and has recorded a multi-hit game in five of his last six starts.

--DH Chris Carter finished 2-for-4 with a double and extended his hitting streak to a season-high six games. Carter is batting .375 (9-for-24) during his streak and improved his batting average to .198.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Coming in, from the get-go, I knew my stuff was good, but my command was spotty at best. And it came back to bite me in that inning.” -- RHP Collin McHugh, who limited the White Sox to one hit over five innings before falling apart in the sixth, surrendering four runs in Friday’s loss.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Anthony Bass (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, retroactive to May 11.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery the week of May 19-25.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as May 12.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21 and transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis, pushing back the timetable for his return. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was pitching in simulated games as of May 6.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw first live bullpen session May 6. He could be optioned to the minor leagues when he is healthy.

ROTATION:

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Scott Feldman

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Josh Zeid

RHP Jerome Williams

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Paul Clemens

RHP Josh Fields

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jesus Guzman/Marc Krauss

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

OUTFIELDERS:

LF L.J. Hoes/Alex Presley

CF Dexter Fowler

RF George Springer

