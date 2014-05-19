Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- As part of their rejuvenated offense, the Astros have taken full advantage of the clustering of their four-best base runners: shortstop Jonathan Villar, second baseman Jose Altuve, right fielder George Springer and center fielder Dexter Fowler.

The Astros entered Sunday ranked fourth in the American League with four stolen bases and added two more to that ledger when Altuve and Villar swiped third base off White Sox left-hander John Danks/catcher Adrian Nieto in the first and second innings, respectively. Villar scored when Nieto fired an errant throw into left field as Villar arrived safely.

Fowler provided a disruption for Danks following his leadoff double in the third, a ploy that led to Danks surrendering a two-run home run to third baseman Matt Dominguez. Even a threat of speed works wonders.

“Sometimes the threat of stealing the base is actually, probably, more important than actually stealing the base,” Astros manager Bo Porter said. “If that pitcher is constantly thinking -- during the Dominguez at-bat he was concerned about Dexter at second base. That takes away from his attention to make the pitches he’s trying to make.”

Altuve leads the AL with 15 steals while Villar is fourth with 11. Fowler has just five steals but swiped 27 bases in 2009. Springer has been caught twice in three attempts since his promotion on April 16, but he stole 28 bases in Double-A in 2012 and recorded 45 steals across two levels last season. Once he gets going, the Astros’ running game might become prolific.

”He hasn’t had many opportunities,“ Porter said of Springer. ”As time goes on, he’s going to run more and more.

“Collectively, I love the way they’re running the bases.”

RECORD: 16-28

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 4-2, 3.06 ERA) at Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 4-0, 2.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Jonathan Villar left in the fifth inning on Sunday with a right hand contusion. Villar finished 2-for-2 with a run scored before departing, delivering a two-run single in the second inning off White Sox LHP John Danks. Villar is batting .233/.287/.429 with five homers and 15 RBIs.

--3B Matt Dominguez recorded the third multi-homer game of his career by belting two-run home runs in the third and fifth innings off White Sox LHP John Danks. It marked the first multi-homer game by a Houston player this season and first since C Jason Castro belted two against Toronto on Aug. 24, 2013. Dominguez is one of five Houston third basemen with three-plus multi-homer games.

--CF Dexter Fowler extended his string of games with at least one walk to eight, marking a career high. The last Houston player with such a streak was Astros 3B Morgan Ensberg, who walked in nine consecutive games from Aug. 2-11, 2006. Fowler has reached base safely in 16 consecutive games; his career-high streak is 17 games.

--2B Jose Altuve extended his hitting streak to 10 games with his leadoff single in the first inning. This marks the second-longest hitting streak of his career and stands one game shy of the 11-game streak he mustered from May 29-June 10, 2013. Altuve, who is batting .391 (18-for-46) during the streak, has the longest hitting streak by a Houston player this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If you work down the whole time, the hitters will catch up to that. But if you can mix it up and down, it’ll work out in your favor. It looks harder to the hitter when it’s up, and they can’t really catch up to it.” -- RHP Brad Peacock, of his four-pitch repertoire in Sunday’s win over the White Sox.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jonathan Villar (right hand contusion) left in the fifth inning May 18.

--RHP Anthony Bass (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, retroactive to May 11.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery the week of May 19-25.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21 and transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis, pushing back the timetable for his return. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was pitching in simulated games as of May 6.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw first live bullpen session May 6. He could be optioned to the minor leagues when he is healthy.

ROTATION:

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Scott Feldman

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Josh Zeid

RHP Jerome Williams

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Kyle Farnsworth

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jesus Guzman/Marc Krauss

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

OUTFIELDERS:

LF L.J. Hoes/Alex Presley

CF Dexter Fowler

RF George Springer

=