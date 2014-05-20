Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Two years after making the National League’s All-Star team, Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is becoming a more disciplined hitter.

Altuve entered the season having struck out 188 times while receiving only 77 walks in his major league career. However, after the Astros’ 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, the 24-year-old Venezuelan has 14 walks and just 15 strikeouts in 206 plate appearances this year.

“His mental strike zone has gotten better, which is helping his strike-zone discipline,” Astros manager Bo Porter said. “He’s gotten more at-bats, and he understands now the value of counts, situations, when they’re OK with walking him, and he’s allowing it play out.”

Playing it out for Altuve means an 11-game hitting streak, tying his career best. During the streak, Altuve is hitting .400 (20-for-50). By going 2-for-4 against the Angels, Altuve raised his average to .305 and moved into a tie with Toronto’s Melky Cabrera for the most hits in the American League, 58.

By contrast, in 2012, when he was the Astros’ only representative for the All-Star Game, Altuve struck out 74 times and walked 40 times while batting .290.

“It’s been phenomenal,” Porter said. “I‘m so proud of this guy.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-28

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 2-1, 2.63 ERA) at Angels (LHP Tyler Skaggs, 3-1, 4.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Raul Valdes, 36, was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday for cash or a player to be named. Valdes, who posted a 12.27 ERA in eight games for Houston this year, was outrighted to Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 6. In eight outings for Oklahoma City, he was 1-0 with a 3.48 ERA.

--CF Dexter Fowler is becoming an offensive dynamo. Since April 28, Fowler is batting .305 (32-for-105). Also, Fowler drew a walk in each of the past nine games -- the first Astro to do that since Morgan Ensberg in 2006 -- and he has reached base safely in 34 of his 40 starts.

--LHP Dallas Keuchel won his third consecutive start Monday night and came within one out of his second successive shutout. In his past eight starts, Keuchel is 5-1 with a 2.56 ERA. Until he was charged with two runs in the ninth inning Monday, Keuchel had pitched 20 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings.

--3B Matt Dominguez has at least two hits in seven of his past 10 games after going 2-for-4 Monday night. Dominguez ranks third among American League third basemen with 42 hits.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s a very powerful lineup. I was lucky to get into the ninth inning.” -- LHP Dallas Keuchel, who came within one out of throwing his second consecutive shutout. He had to settle for a 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jonathan Villar (right hand contusion) left the May 18 game, and he didn’t play May 19.

--RHP Anthony Bass (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery the week of May 19-25.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He remained in Houston when the Astros went on the road May 19.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21 and transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis, pushing back the timetable for his return. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was pitching in simulated games as of May 6.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw first live bullpen session May 6. He could be optioned to the minor leagues when he is healthy.

ROTATION:

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Scott Feldman

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Josh Zeid

RHP Jerome Williams

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Kyle Farnsworth

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jesus Guzman/Marc Krauss

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

OUTFIELDERS:

LF L.J. Hoes/Alex Presley

CF Dexter Fowler

RF George Springer