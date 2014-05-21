Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- While the Houston Astros might not yet be contenders, they no longer can be viewed as laughingstocks.

“We struggled last year with every phase of the game,” left-hander Dallas Keuchel said. “This year, we’re getting better, slowly but surely. You’re seeing guys compete better on a daily basis.”

Keuchel is one of those guys. Last year, Keuchel won only six games. On Monday night, the left-hander earned his fifth victory of the 2014 season and his third in a row.

“Our starting pitching has been tremendous,” manager Bo Porter said before the Astros’ 9-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday. “It’s keeping us pretty much in every ballgame.”

Second baseman Jose Altuve is another pivotal player. Altuve extended his hitting streak to a career-best 12 games Tuesday night, and he is batting .313. Altuve’s 61 hits place him one behind Toronto outfielder Melky Cabrera, the American League leader.

Altuve also has an 81-game errorless streak.

“You can win a lot of games just on pitching and defense,” right-hander Scott Feldman said. “I don’t get many strikeouts, so I like to get early contact and let (the fielders) do their thing. They’ve been great.”

Complementing the defense and pitching is an offense that is dramatically improved. After their first 14 games this season, the Astros were batting .185. However, in each of the past 10 games, Houston amassed at least nine hits.

“Right now, a lot of people are seeing what we’re capable of doing,” Keuchel said. “It’s just a matter of playing like that every day.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-29

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 2-2, 3.48 ERA) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 4-3, 3.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF L.J. Hoes remained in the Astros’ hotel Tuesday after becoming sick. He was scheduled to start against the Los Angeles Angels. The Astros shuffled their lineup to replace Hoes. Jesus Guzman moved from first base to left field, Chris Carter went to first base from designated hitter, Jason Castro switched from catcher to DH, and Carlos Corporan got the start at catcher.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (strained right lat muscle) will make a rehabilitation start for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday. Wojciechowski has not pitched all season.

--2B Jose Altuve continues to shine. Altuve extended his hitting streak to 12 games, a career best, and he has 61 hits, one behind Toronto OF Melky Cabrera, the American League leader. Altuve also lengthened his streak of errorless games to 81.

--CF Dexter Fowler extended his hitting streak to four games, and he is batting .312 (34-for-109) in his past 30 games. However, Fowler’s streak of drawing a walk in nine successive games ended.

--SS Jonathan Villar returned to the Astros’ lineup after missing Monday’s game with a bruised right hand. Villar, who injured the hand Sunday while swinging a bat, went 0-for-4 with one strikeout Tuesday and made a fielding error.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “His breaking stuff normally is a lot sharper. He just didn’t have the sharp breaking ball he normally has, and the ball was elevated.” -- Manager Bo Porter, on RHP Scott Feldman, who allowed nine hits and eight runs (three earned) in four-plus innings Tuesday as the Astros lost 9-3 to the Los Angeles Angels.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF L.J. Hoes (illness) missed the May 20 game. He is day-to-day.

--SS Jonathan Villar (right hand contusion) left the May 18 game, and he didn’t play May 19. He was back in the starting lineup May 20.

--RHP Anthony Bass (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery the week of May 19-25.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He remained in Houston when the Astros went on the road May 19.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21 and transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis, pushing back the timetable for his return. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was pitching in simulated games as of May 6.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw first live bullpen session May 6. He will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 21.

ROTATION:

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Scott Feldman

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Josh Zeid

RHP Jerome Williams

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Kyle Farnsworth

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jesus Guzman/Marc Krauss

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

OUTFIELDERS:

LF L.J. Hoes/Alex Presley

CF Dexter Fowler

RF George Springer