Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Just a quarter of the way into the season, right-hander Scott Feldman already is experiencing a year of extremes.

Feldman, the Houston Astros’ Opening Day starter, dominated his first three opponents. The 10-year veteran conceded just one run and seven hits in 20 2/3 innings while walking eight and striking out seven.

Was that Feldman’s best beginning ever?

“Maybe from an ERA standpoint, it is,” he said.

However, after winning his first two starts, Feldman has gone more than six weeks without a victory.

In his fourth start, Feldman allowed nine hits and five runs April 17 in a loss the Kansas City Royals. The next day, Feldman went on the disabled list due to biceps tendinitis.

After the veteran was activated, Feldman’s performances have gotten worse. On May 9, the Baltimore Orioles scored two runs on five hits in Feldman’s six innings. On May 14, the Texas Rangers amassed 10 hits and four runs in five innings against Feldman.

On Tuesday night, Feldman had his shortest outing of the season: four innings. He allowed nine hits and eight runs to the Los Angeles Angels, though only three runs were earned, thanks to two errors.

Is Feldman experiencing arm problems?

“I actually asked him that question,” Astros manager Bo Porter said Wednesday before Houston’s 2-1 loss to the Angels. “He said he feels great. The velocity wouldn’t tell us anything other than that. You see 90 mph, 91 mph, and he looks fine as far as health goes.”

Feldman signed as a free agent with the Astros -- who lost 111 games last year -- after he won 12 a combined games for the Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles last year.

“The Astros were the team that pursued me more than anyone else,” Feldman said. “Hopefully, I can start throwing the ball like I feel I can.”

Despite Feldman’s current troubles, Porter remains confident.

“I‘m not concerned,” the manager said. “It’s part of the process. As you go through the year, people are going to run into rough starts. Scott Feldman has a successful history, so we don’t feel like this is something that we need to worry about.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-30

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Astros (RHP Jarred Cosart, 3-3, 4.41 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 3-3, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF L.J. Hoes, who missed Tuesday’s game due to an illness, was back in uniform Wednesday but did not play. Hoes said he probably suffered food poisoning at the team’s hotel.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski, out all season due to a right lat strain, made his first rehab start Wednesday for Triple-A Oklahoma City. Wojciechowski allowed one run on four hits in four innings. He struck out five, walked one and threw 66 pitches.

--RF George Springer injured his right hip flexor while being picked off first base in the ninth inning of the Astros’ 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. “I’ll be good to go,” Springer said. “It’s happened (before). My body will bounce back.” Springer extended his hitting streak to five games with a solo home run against Angels RHP Jered Weaver. Since May 12, Springer is batting .313 (10-for-32) with two home runs, a triple, seven RBIs and eight walks.

--2B Jose Altuve continued one streak while seeing another end. Altuve extended his span of consecutive games without a fielding error to 82. However, Altuve’s 12-game hitting streak, a personal best, ended when he went 0-for-4.

--CF Dexter Fowler saw a second offensive streak end Wednesday. Fowler went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts, ending a span of 18 successive games in which he reached base safely. On Tuesday, Fowler failed to draw a walk for the first time in nine games.

--RHP Collin McHugh pitched at least seven innings for the third time in his last four starts Wednesday night. In seven innings against the Angels, McHugh scattered two runs on four hits and two walks, struck out seven and retired 13 of the final 16 batters he faced. His Wednesday start was his best since April 27, when he permitted just three walks, two hits and one run in 8 2/3 innings while amassing seven strikeouts in a 5-1 win over the Oakland Athletics.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Collin had a sharp breaking ball and had a good fastball at the top of the zone. Collin was really good tonight, and their guy (RHP Jered Weaver) was even better.” -- Manager Bo Porter, after RHP Collin McHugh lost a pitchers’ duel to Weaver in the Astros’ 2-1 defeat to the Los Angeles Angels.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF George Springer (sore right hip flexor) was hurt in the ninth inning of the May 21 game. He didn’t expect to miss any action.

--OF L.J. Hoes (illness) missed the May 20 game. He was available May 21 but did not play. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Anthony Bass (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery the week of May 19-25.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He remained in Houston when the Astros went on the road May 19.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21 and transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis, pushing back the timetable for his return. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was pitching in simulated games as of May 6.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw first live bullpen session May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 21.

ROTATION:

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Scott Feldman

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Josh Zeid

RHP Jerome Williams

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Kyle Farnsworth

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jesus Guzman/Marc Krauss

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

OUTFIELDERS:

LF L.J. Hoes/Alex Presley

CF Dexter Fowler

RF George Springer