Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The first hit Tony Sipp allowed as a Houston Astro was a tough one for him to swallow.

After retiring the first 21 batters he faced since being signed by the Astros on May 2, Sipp gave up an infield single with two outs in the seventh inning Thursday in the Astros’ 3-1 loss to the Seattle Mariners. He was a fraction of a second from getting out of the inning.

Seattle outfielder Michael Saunders hit a weak ground ball to the right of first baseman Jesus Guzman, but Saunders ended up beating Sipp to the bag to drive in two runs while breaking a 1-1 tie.

Sipp’s 21 consecutive batters without allowing a baserunner are a Houston franchise record, and he probably couldn’t imagine the streak-breaking hit being more frustrating. Seeing a second run score from second base added insult to injury, as the Mariners’ Stefen Romero came around while Sipp waited for the call at first base.

A one-minute replay didn’t help Sipp’s cause. The video clearly showed that Sipp’s foot hit the bag a fraction of a second after Saunders’s toe touched first.

Sipp, a left-hander, was on the third base side of the mound after his delivery and couldn’t get over to cover first in time.

“To get beat by an inch sucks,” Sipp said afterward. “Our main focus is our pitch, and I feel like I executed that. I got beat to the bag, and I definitely feel like I need to be there (in time). It’s one of those things that’s going to eat at me for a while.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-31

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Astros (RHP Brad Peacock, 1-4, 5.20 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 5-1, 2.94 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Jose Altuve led off a game with a home run for the first time this season, taking Seattle LHP Roenis Elias deep to left field on the first pitch of Thursday’s game. He added a seventh-inning single and finished 2-for-4.

--OF George Springer is battling a hip flexor that he suffered in Wednesday night’s game, and he sat out Thursday. However, he said the injury isn’t serious.

--OF L.J. Hoes was back in the lineup Thursday after battling a stomach bug earlier in the week. Hoes went 0-for-2 before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the ninth inning of the Astros’ 3-1 loss to Seattle.

--RHP Jarred Cosart wasn’t dominating Thursday, but he did enough to turn in a quality start. He came within one close call at first base of allowing a single run over 6 1/3 innings. Instead, Cosart was charged with three runs on five hits. He now has a 2.50 ERA against the Mariners this season and an ERA of 5.30 against the rest of the league.

--LHP Tony Sipp got off to a good start after relieving RHP Jared Cosart in the seventh inning Thursday, but things quickly took a turn for the worse. Sipp came on with one out and the bases loaded, and he induced an easy popup from the first hitter he faced. With two outs and the bases still loaded, Seattle’s Michael Saunders hit a sharp grounder to the right of Houston 1B Jesus Guzman, who made a perfect toss to Sipp for what could have been the inning-ending out. However, Saunders barely beat Sipp to the bag, resulting in two runs and a 3-1 Seattle lead. The infield single was the first hit Sipp allowed after retiring 21 consecutive batters to start his career as an Astro.

--RHP Brad Peacock earned his first win of the season Sunday, giving up five hits and two runs over 6 2/3 innings in an 8-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox. In eight of his other nine starts this season, the Astros came away with a loss. The only other team to lose in a Peacock start this season? Seattle, which hosts the Astros on Friday in a game that Peacock is scheduled to start.

--RHP Alex White began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, throwing a scoreless inning. It was his first official game appearance since he underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2013.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s tough to lose that way. (LHP Tony Sipp) made the pitches to get out of it, but at the same time, if we break right to the bag, I think we get (Mariners OF Michael Saunders).” -- Manager Bo Porter, after the Astros lost 3-1 to Seattle on Thursday when Saunders beat Sipp to the first base bag in the seventh inning for a two-run, tiebreaking, infield single.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF George Springer (sore right hip flexor) was hurt in the ninth inning of the May 21 game, and he didn’t play May 22. He is day-to-day.

--OF L.J. Hoes (illness) missed the May 20 game. He was available May 21 but did not play. He was back in the starting lineup May 22.

--RHP Anthony Bass (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery the week of May 19-25.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He remained in Houston when the Astros went on the road May 19.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21 and transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis, pushing back the timetable for his return. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was pitching in simulated games as of May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 22.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw first live bullpen session May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 21.

ROTATION:

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Scott Feldman

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Josh Zeid

RHP Jerome Williams

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Kyle Farnsworth

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jesus Guzman/Marc Krauss

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

OUTFIELDERS:

LF L.J. Hoes/Alex Presley

CF Dexter Fowler

RF George Springer