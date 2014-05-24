Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The major league experience of 26-year-old pitcher Rudy Owens lasted a matter of hours, but the left-handed starter was basking in his debut late Friday night.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Owens said after getting roughed up for nine hits and five runs over 5 2/3 innings in the Astros’ 5-1 loss to Seattle on Friday. “It’s been a frustrating road, to say the least. But I‘m happy with the way it worked out.”

Owens found out Wednesday night that he would be getting the promotion from Triple-A, where he has spent the past three seasons, and by Friday night he was pitching at Safeco Field -- in front of a crowd that included two brothers and his parents, who had driven all the way from Phoenix in a rented van.

“It’s everything I’ve been working for my entire life,” Owens said. “Ever since I was a kid, I’ve said I was going to be a baseball player. And (Friday) was the day.”

The promotion was short-lived, as Houston recalled left-hander Brett Oberholtzer immediately after the game, sending Owens back to Oklahoma City. The Astros are hoping that 2 1/2 weeks at Triple-A will bring out the best in Oberholtzer, who was 0-6 in seven starts with Houston before getting demoted after a May 6 start.

Houston’s entire rotation has been in a state of flux for a good part of this week, beginning with the forearm stiffness that caused right-hander Brad Peacock to be scratched from his scheduled start Friday.

Owens made the one-game fill-in, then Oberholtzer was recalled to start Saturday so scheduled starter Dallas Keuchel could move back to Sunday.

The entire rotation will move back one day, and the Astros hope to have Peacock back by the middle of next week.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-32

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Astros (LHP Brett Oberholtzer, 0-6, 5.68 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Brandon Maurer, 1-2, 6.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Brad Peacock was scratched from his scheduled start Friday night, due to soreness in his right forearm. Peacock is not expected to miss more than one scheduled start, manager Bo Porter said. He is 1-4 with a 5.20 ERA this season.

--RHP Josh Zeid was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City before Friday’s game, clearing the way for LHP Rudy Owens to make his major league debut. Owens started in place of injured Brad Peacock. Zeid had a 3.86 ERA over seven appearances with the Astros this season.

--LHP Rudy Owens made his major league debut Friday and was sent back to Triple-A immediately afterward. Owens allowed five runs off nine hits over 5 2/3 innings while suffering the loss, but he said the debut was “everything I’ve been waiting for my entire life. Ever since I was a kid, I said I was going to be a professional baseball player. And today (Friday) was the day.”

--2B Jose Altuve is off to a solid start in the Seattle series, and his red-hot road trip continues. He went 3-for-4 with Houston’s only RBI on Friday and has gone 5-for-8 with two stolen bases in the first two games of the series in Seattle. He is hitting .476 (10-for-21) on the trip.

--LHP Dallas Keuchel, who was scheduled to start Saturday, has been moved back to Sunday. It would mark the third time he has faced Seattle already this season and, if all goes according to plan, he’ll be the third straight southpaw to start against the Mariners.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer was recalled from Triple-A to start Saturday night’s game in Seattle. He got off to a horrible start this season by losing each of his first six decisions before being sent down to the minors. The Astros have yet to win a game in any of Oberholtzer’s seven starts this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s everything I’ve been working for my entire life. Ever since I was a kid, I’ve said I was going to be a baseball player. And (Friday) was the day.” -- LHP Rudy Owens, who made his major league debut Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brad Peacock (right forearm soreness) was scratched from his scheduled start May 23. He is not expected to miss more than one start, manager Bo Porter said.

--RF George Springer (sore right hip flexor) was hurt in the ninth inning of the May 21 game and missed the next two games. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Anthony Bass (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery the week of May 19-25.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He remained in Houston when the Astros went on the road May 19.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21 and transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis, pushing back the timetable for his return. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was pitching in simulated games as of May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 22.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw first live bullpen session May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 21.

ROTATION:

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Scott Feldman

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Jerome Williams

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Kyle Farnsworth

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jesus Guzman/Marc Krauss

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

OUTFIELDERS:

LF L.J. Hoes/Alex Presley

CF Dexter Fowler

RF George Springer