Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Left-hander Dallas Keuchel can’t do much more to prove to the American League that he’s a dominant starting pitcher, but his complete game Sunday wasn’t enough to convince Seattle Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon.

“I saw average stuff,” McClendon said when asked about Keuchel’s performance, which saw the Mariners held to four hits and an unearned run. “We didn’t swing the bats very good. At some point, you’ve got to stop giving credit to average pitchers; that becomes a broken record. At some point, we’ve got to swing the bat.”

Whether or not he gets credit, Keuchel is certainly proving himself as the ace of the Astros’ staff. Manager Bo Porter called him “arguably one of the best pitchers in baseball right now,” and the numbers back it up.

Keuchel (6-2) has a 4-0 record and a 1.05 ERA over his past four starts, with 27 strikeouts and just one walk to show for it. He’s pitched complete games in two of his past three starts and “only” went 8 2/3 innings in the start in between.

“He’s been lights out,” teammate Marc Krauss said. “He’s been everything you could ask for lately.”

Keuchel’s only mistake in Sunday’s win over the Mariners came on a throw to first. He hustled out of the box to field a dead grounder off the bat of Seattle OF Cole Gillespie but couldn’t turn to make the throw -- his ball sailed into foul territory to score an unearned run, the only run the Mariners would score all day.

“I‘m just trying to go out and help the team to the best of my ability,” Keuchel said. “I‘m just trying to hit the (strike) zone, and whatever happens happens.”

An extra day of rest didn’t affect Keuchel at all Sunday. The Astros moved him back a day to accommodate Saturday starter Brett Oberholtzer, and all Keuchel did was put on one of his best performances of the season.

And yet it wasn’t much different than what Keuchel has done for most of May.

“He’s definitely in a groove right now,” Porter said. “It’s a joy to watch. It’s good to see him pitch like that game after game after game.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-32

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 2-2, 3.02 ERA) at Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 2-4, 2.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF George Springer capped off quite a weekend in Seattle on Sunday, when he added another home run and two more RBIs to his breakout game Saturday. He drove in seven of Houston’s 13 runs over the weekend, during which he hit three home runs. Springer now has a seven-game hitting streak, during which he went 9-for-26 (.346) at the plate.

--LHP Dallas Keuchel continues to roll through the competition, and command has been his biggest asset as of late. Over a four-game winning streak that continued with Sunday’s 4-1 victory over Seattle, Keuchel has struck out 27 batters and walked just one. He has a 1.05 ERA and two complete games in that span, including a Sunday performance that saw Keuchel give up just one unearned run off five hits on 106 pitches over nine innings.

--OF L.J. Hoes was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City after Sunday’s game, largely because of the emergence of RF George Springer. Manager Bo Porter said the demotion would give Hoes a chance to play every day while Springer continues to start in right field.

--OF Robbie Grossman was recalled from Triple-A after Sunday’s game, and manager Bo Porter said he’ll be the every-day left fielder. “We believe Robbie Grossman is an every-day outfielder,” Porter said. The move means Alex Presley will platoon and serve as a fourth outfielder.

--2B Jose Altuve raised his team-high batting average to .326 with another two-hit performance Sunday. He went 2-for-4 and scored Houston’s first run of the game. During the current road trip, Altuve has hit .483 (14-for-29).

--1B Marc Krauss was mired in a forgettable road trip before breaking out for two hits and two RBIs at Seattle on Sunday. His second-inning single came after a 1-for-12 start to the road trip, then Krauss added a two-run homer in the seventh.

--RHP Scott Feldman has gone at least six innings in each of his past four starts against the Royals, whom he is scheduled to face Monday. In that span, Feldman has a 2-1 record and 3.54 ERA. Earlier this year, Kansas City beat Feldman and the Astros 5-1.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It wasn’t me today. It was the offense and the defense.” -- LHP Dallas Keuchel, after throwing 106 pitches with five strikeouts to register his second complete game in three starts Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21 and transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis, pushing back the timetable for his return. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22 and may pitch a simulated game the week of May 26.

--RHP Brad Peacock (right forearm soreness) was scratched from his scheduled start May 23. He threw a bullpen session May 24. He is not expected to miss more than one start, manager Bo Porter said.

--RHP Anthony Bass (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery the week of May 19-25.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He remained in Houston when the Astros went on the road May 19.

--RHP Alex White (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was pitching in simulated games as of May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 22.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw first live bullpen session May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 21.

ROTATION:

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Brad Peacock

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Scott Feldman

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Jerome Williams

LHP Darin Downs

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Kyle Farnsworth

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jesus Guzman/Marc Krauss

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jonathan Villar

3B Matt Dominguez

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Chris Carter

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Robbie Grossman

CF Dexter Fowler

RF George Springer

OF Alex Presley

=